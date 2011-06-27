Used 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2008 PT Cruiser
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,970
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,970
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,970
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/390.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,970
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,970
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,970
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,970
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,970
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,970
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,970
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room50.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,970
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room46.7 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,970
Front track58.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3070 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Length168.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height63.0 in.
EPA interior volume120.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width67.1 in.
Rear track58.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,970
Exterior Colors
  • Sunset Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Surf Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Cool Vanilla Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Silver Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, premium cloth
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, premium leather
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, cloth
  • Pastel Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Pastel Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Pastel Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,970
inside mounted spare tireyes
P195/65R15 89T tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,970
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,970
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
