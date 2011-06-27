2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Consumer Reviews
A minivan my wife wants to drive.
We bought the Touring L plus with the s package, 18 inch wheels, sunroof, and advanced safety package. This is our third Chrysler minivan and the two prior hit 100k mile of driving with it much fanfare. Our 08 town and country had some pretty significant maintenance while our 14 was solid. Both vans got the job done. Trips to the East coast with 3 kids a dog a ski carrier on top and plenty of snow (by the way snow tires for these vans make a huge difference). No matter what a work mule (horse might be over stating the grace) these vans were, my wife complained bitterly about driving them. Poor handling and abominable styling. So when I said we needed to replace the 14 Town and Country, I got a lot of push back against another van. I have not gotten the wife out of the drivers seat of the new van. I has great styling. It has been called a sports van by family. Handling is much better. Advanced safety package is super cool and very useful. Love the sunroof, big light. Infotainment system is great. Van is super warm in the winter. So far this is a great van. I don’t think a big family can do better. The big SUVs are a chore to drive. I have been exhausted on vacations driving them. The Three row CUVs just don’t have enough storage when filled with people and traveling with luggage.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Super so far
We took our new Pacifica up to Vermont, over 800 miles of driving up and back, the day after we picked it up. It was fabulous. It handled snow and uneven terrain like an SUV and we were pleased with the mileage considering the size of the vehicle. The climate control system, which allows the driver and front seat passenger to have their own climates is a real plus, especially for older folks I think. Front seats are a bit hard, but you get used to them. They are good on the back though, no pull on the sciatic nerve. Lots of front row space for bags, cups, keys, everything- which is hard to come back. Excellent storage throughout the vehicle and the foldngo seats are a dream. We're very happy with our purchase and would like to recommend Route #1 DodgeJeepChrysler to everyone for their efforts to make this deal a good one.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
So roomy, yet drives like a limo
Edmunds rated Chrysler Pacifica #2 Best Minivan. I read somewhere else that the Pacifica was rated #1 for safety in crash tests. After owning, over the years, several Mercedes, BMWs, Infinity, Porsche, Jeeps, etc. I can honestly say the Chrysler Pacifica is one of the absolute BEST vehicles I have ever owned. Bar none. Our other car right now is a 2018 Lexus and I absolutely prefer the Pacifica in every way. We've taken it up to the mountains, out to the desert, driven it in snow and steep inclines, cross country to Arizona …. not a single problem and it drives like a limo. Huge sunroof. Easy to stow seating (just the push of a button) and it becomes an extremely roomy cargo van. I've taken it to the beach with 2 bikes, 2 surfboards, a kayak, 4 beach chairs and still had room for my spouse, two kids and our dog. Love it!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Upgrade from a Caravan
I have owned 2 Caravans and wanted an upgrade. Both Caravans were reliable and never gave me a problem. I bought a Touring L (with several Plus features already installed) 3 months ago and have been very pleased with it. I needed more safety features and ease of opening and closing the rear cargo door. I wanted a nice entertainment package and this came equipped with the larger touch screen and a decent sound system. After using the blind spot detection, I wouldn’t purchase another vehicle without it. I learned with the Caravans to triple check before moving to the right and was still uneasy because of a blind spot in both of them. The only thing I haven’t tried as yet is the automatic parking feature. A little shy on that one. This is my first vehicle with leather seats—I always preferred cloth—but with the heating feature, I have enjoyed them and found them very comfortable. The second row seating is more comfortable than in my Caravan—I have the optional additional seat in the middle that folds down to make an armrest and cup holder. It is very easy to remove if necessary. I considered an Odyssey, but I have come to depend on the stow and go seating in the Dodge and Chrysler products. All in all, I have enjoyed driving this car tremendously.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love it hate it!!
Love the comfort, roominess, and reliability of my new van. Hate the very jerky 9 speed transmission at slower speeds. The shifting of the lower gears creates a very jerky ride around town. My radio was already replaced within a week of purchasing. The vehicle has been into the service dept for the transmission 5 times until I finally took the service foreman for a ride and he stated this is how the 9 speed transmission functions. He also stated Chrysler will hopefully come out with a flash update to smooth out the slower speed shifting. Amen. I would wait on buying until this is fixed. Too late for me. I have 900 miles on my van and would love to trade in but not at a huge loss!! Will change review if an update is made.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
