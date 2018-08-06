  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(21)
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan

What’s new

  • No changes for the 2019 model year
  • Part of the first Pacifica minivan generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Easy to transform from people hauler to cargo transport
  • Upscale look of the interior design and materials
  • Many available convenience, safety and luxury features
  • All-around visibility is excellent
  • Second- and third-row seats aren't as roomy or comfortable as rivals'
  • Nine-speed transmission occasionally exhibits clunky or slow shifts
  • Seat padding is on the firm side
MSRP Starting at
$26,985
Save as much as $5,993
Select your model:
Save as much as $5,993 with Edmunds

2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring, Touring L, Touring L 35th Anniversary Edition, Hybrid Touring, Touring L Plus, Touring L Plus 35th Anniversary Edition, Hybrid Touring L, Hybrid Touring L 35th Anniversary Edition, Limited, Limited 35th Anniversary Edition, Hybrid Limited, Hybrid Limited 35th Anniversary Edition, Red S and Hybrid Red S

 

Which Pacifica does Edmunds recommend?

If you're looking to get a reasonable amount of equipment without draining your wallet, we recommend the Pacifica Touring L. This midgrade trim level comes with a multitude of appealing features, such as heated front seats, leather upholstery and retractable sunshades. It's also eligible for optional upgrades such as the Premium Audio package and the Advanced SafetyTec package, which includes all sorts of safety equipment such as blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and an automated parking system.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica is an excellent example of the modern breed of minivan. As you'd probably expect, the 2019 Pacifica has plenty of space for you and your family. It comes standard with seating for seven passengers (an optional second-row bench increases seating to eight) and has enough room in back for some luggage, too. The Pacifica also has a full complement of safety features and a classy design both inside and out.

The Chrysler is a bit behind class leaders when it comes to cargo space, but that's mostly by the numbers. Real-world storage is still very useful. One of the things that make the Pacifica so versatile is its patented Stow 'n Go seats. The second and third row can fold quickly into the floor of the Pacifica, freeing up all sorts of cargo space in the back. And when you aren't stowing the seats, there's significant underseat storage. We like the Pacifica's capable acceleration and handling, and when you get the optional towing package, it can tow up to 3,600 pounds.

Despite its virtues, the Pacifica does have competition. The freshly redesigned Honda Odyssey is an excellent vehicle with lots of seating tricks of its own. The Kia Sedona, meanwhile, is a more reasonably priced alternative for budget-conscious buyers. But no matter the competitor, the Pacifica is still an attractive minivan.

2019 Chrysler Pacifica models

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica comes in six main trim levels: L, LX, Touring Plus, Touring L, Touring L Plus and Limited. The naming can be a little confusing but, as expected, the more expensive the trim level, the more standard features you get. There's also a Pacific Hybrid, which is reviewed separately.

Every Pacifica gets the same engine: a 3.6-liter V6 (287 horsepower, 262 pound-feet of torque) that sends power to the front wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. Seven-passenger seating is standard across the board, and eight-passenger seating is optional on all but the L model.

The base L trim level comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, keyless entry (for the driver door only) and ignition, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, rear parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert, dual-zone climate control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a 60/40-split folding third-row seat, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port and an auxiliary jack. Tri-zone climate control is available at an additional cost.

The Pacifica LX is equipped with alloy wheels, automatic headlights, body-colored exterior trim, a driver information display, an automatic engine stop-start system, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way lumbar), tri-zone climate control and folding/collapsible second-row Stow 'n Go seats.

Stepping up to the Touring Plus adds foglights, LED taillights, chrome exterior trim, full keyless entry, remote engine start, power-sliding rear doors, a power liftgate, automatic climate control, satellite radio and a charge-only USB port located in the front row. The 18-inch wheels can be ordered separately.

The next level up is the Touring L. Its standard features include an eight-way power passenger seat with power lumbar adjustment, heated front seats, leather upholstery, and second- and third-row retractable sunshades.

There are several packages available for the Touring L. The Premium Audio package adds a 13-speaker audio system and an 8.4-inch touchscreen with HD radio and two USB ports. The Advanced SafetyTec package (available on the Touring Plus and up) bundles automatic high-beam control, front parking sensors, a sound-reducing windshield, automatic wipers, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, an automated parking system, a top-down parking camera and a larger driver information display.

The upgraded driver info display and sound-reducing windshield are included with the Touring L Plus, along with a heated steering wheel, heated second-row seats, a third-row USB port, ambient lighting, the 8.4-inch touchscreen, navigation and the Alpine audio system.

All Touring models can be further equipped with 18-inch wheels.

The top-dog Limited comes with 18-inch wheels, xenon headlamps, LED foglights, auto-dimming exterior and rearview mirrors, power-folding mirrors, driver-seat memory settings, two sunroofs (panoramic for the first two rows and an additional fixed sunroof above the third row), ventilated front seats, premium leather upholstery, the hands-free liftgate and hands-free sliding doors, an in-vehicle vacuum cleaner, a second-row USB port and a power-folding third-row seat.

As loaded as it is, even the Limited can be bolstered with additional features. Available options include the Advanced SafetyTec package, a 20-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, an upgraded rear entertainment system with dual 10-inch seatback touchscreens, an HDMI input and a household-style power outlet. Twenty-inch wheels are sold as a stand-alone option.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Chrysler Pacifica Limited (3.6L V6 | 9-speed automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Pacifica has received some revisions, including standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Pacifica.

Scorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior8.5
Utility8.0
Technology8.0

Driving

7.5
By minivan standards, the Pacifica performs well. It handles better than average, with effective brakes and strong acceleration. It would get a better overall performance score if it weren't for the frustrating nine-speed transmission and vague steering.

Acceleration

7.5
Off the line, the Pacifica feels a little sluggish and unresponsive, but with a heavy foot, it accelerates well. The 3.6-liter V6 is rated at 287 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. Zero to 60 mph takes 7.7 seconds, which is pretty quick for the segment.

Braking

8.5
In regular driving, the brakes are easy to modulate with a short pedal travel and responsiveness, without being overly sensitive. In a simulated-panic stop from 60 mph, the Pacifica took just 119 feet, a short distance for a minivan.

Steering

7.0
The steering is well-weighted and effortlessly controllable with a good on-center feel, but it communicates very little about what the wheels are doing. However, in low road-grip situations, its steering feel helps bolster driver confidence.

Handling

8.0
Considering the Pacifica's size (around 4,600 pounds), handling is decent. Body roll is limited, and it makes it around corners well, even if the steering doesn't feel all that precise. Midcorner bumps are dispatched with few issues.

Drivability

6.0
The ZF nine-speed transmission is tough to live with. It hunts for the right gear on uphill grades and in traffic. Downshifts take a noticeably long time, too. Cruise control sticks to a set speed and uses the brakes to regulate speed.

Comfort

7.5
There's a lot of comfort to be had in the Pacifica, but the seating position in the second and the third row can be a bit tight. The overly firm seat bolsters hurt the comfort score a bit, too. The ride, however, is smooth and calm.

Seat comfort

7.0
All three rows have firm padding, so you might not find the seats to be quite as comfortable as those on other minivans. The second- and third-row seats recline but don't slide forward or back for comfort. The second-row seats are just large enough for adults, while the third row is most suitable for kids.

Ride comfort

8.0
The ride is comfortable, settled and seldom interrupted by small or large road imperfections. The optional 20-inch wheels make the ride a bit more sensitive to potholes and cracks in the road, but it's not unbearable.

Noise & vibration

8.0
The V6 engine is relatively quiet, with minimal road noise and a low-pitch rumble under full throttle that isn't unpleasant. There is a small amount of wind noise created by the sideview mirrors at highway speeds, though we detected some rattles on occasion.

Climate control

8.5
Climate can be easily controlled through knobs and buttons on the dash or through the touchscreen. The A/C is effective in keeping the entire cabin cool on hot days. Three-zone climate control is standard on all but the base L.

Interior

8.5
Whether you're making the daily commute or spending a long weekend on the highway, the inside of the Pacifica is a pleasant place to be. If you're judging it strictly by the numbers, the Pacifica is marginally smaller than rivals, but it feels just as spacious as class leaders.

Ease of use

8.5
The controls inside the Pacifica are very intuitive to use. The buttons are large and within arm's reach of the driver. The touchscreen controls are laid out well with frequently used commands available from the main home screen.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
The front-row seats are a bit high, but a low floor and high ceiling help out. The sliding rear passenger doors provide a generous opening to get in and out or load child seats, and there's a large gap between the second-row seats to access the third row.

Driving position

8.5
Finding a comfortable driving position is a cinch thanks to the highly adjustable front seats and a tilt-and-telescoping wheel. The steering wheel is on the large side and feels solid and hefty.

Roominess

7.0
From the front seats, the Pacifica feels relatively large, with ample headroom and hiproom available. Legroom in the second and third rows, however, is just average. Competitors, including the Honda Odyssey and the Kia Sedona, beat it by a few inches.

Visibility

9.0
The massive windows, big mirrors and clear lines of sight mean virtually zero blind spots. Blind-spot monitoring, rear parking sensors and a rearview camera come standard, while a 360-degree surround-view camera is optional.

Quality

7.0
At first glance, the Pacifica presents an upscale vibe with nice soft-touch surfaces for your elbows. But upon closer inspection, things are less than perfect with crooked stitching on the steering wheel and door panels.

Utility

8.0
The Pacifica might not be the biggest vehicle in the class, but it only falls behind the leaders such as the Honda Odyssey by a few cubic feet. Stow 'n Go seating is an excellent feature, and when the seats aren't stowed, there's ample storage underneath the floor.

Small-item storage

9.0
The center console storage can accommodate large water bottles and a few snacks. You'll find a lot of small pockets everywhere in the cabin. Cupholders, cubbies and magazine slots are all present. Got a million little things? They'll all fit here.

Cargo space

7.5
The Pacifica is near the bottom of the class for cargo capacity with 32.3 cubic feet behind the third row and 140 cubic feet with the rear rows folded. But the Stow 'n Go seats provide serious versatility that makes up for the smaller overall volume.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
The rear sliding doors provide great access for loading car seats. Both the second and third rows offer two sets of LATCH anchors. And with the optional eight-passenger configuration, the second row has a top tether anchor in the center seat.

Towing

8.5
The maximum towing capacity for the Pacifica is 3,600 pounds, which is a marginal 100-pound advantage over the Honda Odyssey, Kia Sedona and Toyota Sienna minivans.

Technology

8.0
Chrysler's Uconnect is one of the easiest systems to use, with simple controls and an intuitive device interface. The 2018 and 2019 models are preferable to the 2017 model due to the upgraded hardware, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, and addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Plug in, boot up and index music quickly via multiple USB ports (depending on trim). No problems connecting our devices via Bluetooth either. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and you can stream video from an Android device to the rear screens with the Uconnect Theater system.

Driver aids

7.5
Multiple driver aids are standard, while adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and intervention, and a 360-degree camera are optional. The adaptive cruise control is overly sensitive at times, leaving a sizable following distance and braking hard for minor slowdowns in front of you.

Voice control

8.0
The Pacifica comes standard with voice controls for audio, phone calls and voice text reply. The available 8.4-inch system adds Siri Eyes Free, which takes commands to play music, set reminders and access navigation.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica.

5 star reviews: 57%
4 star reviews: 14%
3 star reviews: 14%
2 star reviews: 5%
1 star reviews: 10%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 21 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • seats
  • interior
  • handling & steering
  • comfort
  • spaciousness
  • infotainment system
  • value
  • technology
  • fuel efficiency
  • visibility
  • lights
  • transmission
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • appearance
  • sound system
  • climate control
  • safety
  • maintenance & parts
  • doors
  • wheels & tires
  • electrical system
  • road noise
  • steering wheel
  • cup holders
  • off-roading
  • ride quality
  • driving experience
  • engine

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, A minivan my wife wants to drive.
Daddy- O,
Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

We bought the Touring L plus with the s package, 18 inch wheels, sunroof, and advanced safety package. This is our third Chrysler minivan and the two prior hit 100k mile of driving with it much fanfare. Our 08 town and country had some pretty significant maintenance while our 14 was solid. Both vans got the job done. Trips to the East coast with 3 kids a dog a ski carrier on top and plenty of snow (by the way snow tires for these vans make a huge difference). No matter what a work mule (horse might be over stating the grace) these vans were, my wife complained bitterly about driving them. Poor handling and abominable styling. So when I said we needed to replace the 14 Town and Country, I got a lot of push back against another van. I have not gotten the wife out of the drivers seat of the new van. I has great styling. It has been called a sports van by family. Handling is much better. Advanced safety package is super cool and very useful. Love the sunroof, big light. Infotainment system is great. Van is super warm in the winter. So far this is a great van. I don’t think a big family can do better. The big SUVs are a chore to drive. I have been exhausted on vacations driving them. The Three row CUVs just don’t have enough storage when filled with people and traveling with luggage.

5 out of 5 stars, Super so far
jbonn,
Touring Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

We took our new Pacifica up to Vermont, over 800 miles of driving up and back, the day after we picked it up. It was fabulous. It handled snow and uneven terrain like an SUV and we were pleased with the mileage considering the size of the vehicle. The climate control system, which allows the driver and front seat passenger to have their own climates is a real plus, especially for older folks I think. Front seats are a bit hard, but you get used to them. They are good on the back though, no pull on the sciatic nerve. Lots of front row space for bags, cups, keys, everything- which is hard to come back. Excellent storage throughout the vehicle and the foldngo seats are a dream. We're very happy with our purchase and would like to recommend Route #1 DodgeJeepChrysler to everyone for their efforts to make this deal a good one.

5 out of 5 stars, So roomy, yet drives like a limo
L.J. Petrie,
Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

Edmunds rated Chrysler Pacifica #2 Best Minivan. I read somewhere else that the Pacifica was rated #1 for safety in crash tests. After owning, over the years, several Mercedes, BMWs, Infinity, Porsche, Jeeps, etc. I can honestly say the Chrysler Pacifica is one of the absolute BEST vehicles I have ever owned. Bar none. Our other car right now is a 2018 Lexus and I absolutely prefer the Pacifica in every way. We've taken it up to the mountains, out to the desert, driven it in snow and steep inclines, cross country to Arizona …. not a single problem and it drives like a limo. Huge sunroof. Easy to stow seating (just the push of a button) and it becomes an extremely roomy cargo van. I've taken it to the beach with 2 bikes, 2 surfboards, a kayak, 4 beach chairs and still had room for my spouse, two kids and our dog. Love it!

5 out of 5 stars, Great Upgrade from a Caravan
Cassie Levy,
Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

I have owned 2 Caravans and wanted an upgrade. Both Caravans were reliable and never gave me a problem. I bought a Touring L (with several Plus features already installed) 3 months ago and have been very pleased with it. I needed more safety features and ease of opening and closing the rear cargo door. I wanted a nice entertainment package and this came equipped with the larger touch screen and a decent sound system. After using the blind spot detection, I wouldn’t purchase another vehicle without it. I learned with the Caravans to triple check before moving to the right and was still uneasy because of a blind spot in both of them. The only thing I haven’t tried as yet is the automatic parking feature. A little shy on that one. This is my first vehicle with leather seats—I always preferred cloth—but with the heating feature, I have enjoyed them and found them very comfortable. The second row seating is more comfortable than in my Caravan—I have the optional additional seat in the middle that folds down to make an armrest and cup holder. It is very easy to remove if necessary. I considered an Odyssey, but I have come to depend on the stow and go seating in the Dodge and Chrysler products. All in all, I have enjoyed driving this car tremendously.

Write a review

See all 21 reviews

Features & Specs

Touring L 4dr Minivan features & specs
Touring L 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 9A
MSRP$36,545
MPG 19 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower287 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
Touring Plus 4dr Minivan features & specs
Touring Plus 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 9A
MSRP$33,245
MPG 19 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower287 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
Limited 4dr Minivan features & specs
Limited 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 9A
MSRP$44,445
MPG 19 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower287 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan features & specs
Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 9A
MSRP$39,395
MPG 19 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower287 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Pacifica safety features:

Front/Rear Park Assist with Stop
Alerts the driver when the Pacifica approaches an object directly in front of or behind the vehicle. Applies the brakes if necessary.
Surround View Camera
Helps the driver park the car by providing a 360-degree, top-down view of the Pacifica.
Blind-Spot Monitoring
Informs the driver of a vehicle in the Pacifica's blind spot. Also identifies vehicles crossing the Pacifica's path while backing up.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover11.6%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Chrysler Pacifica vs. the competition

Chrysler Pacifica vs. Honda Odyssey

A class leader in almost every sense, the Honda Odyssey is the Pacifica's toughest competition. While the Pacifica has Stow 'n Go seats, the Odyssey's second-row seats can slide fore and aft as well as laterally, allowing you to load passengers in the third row without having to remove child seats from the second row. Which feature you prefer may help you make your final choice.

Compare Chrysler Pacifica & Honda Odyssey features

Chrysler Pacifica vs. Kia Sedona

Though an underdog in the class, the Kia Sedona is nonetheless a capable minivan. It offers a strong V6 and a likable interior to go up against the Pacifica. It also packs a lot of feature content for the money — even base trim levels include power-sliding doors and power seats. Both the Pacifica and the Sedona have quiet and appealing interior designs. On a long trip, the Sedona's seats will likely prove to be more comfortable.

Compare Chrysler Pacifica & Kia Sedona features

Chrysler Pacifica vs. Dodge Grand Caravan

The Pacifica and the Grand Caravan are at opposite ends of the minivan spectrum. The recently redesigned Pacifica is filled with high-end materials and is aesthetically pleasing and modern. The Grand Caravan is rocking a design that's a decade old and places value on function over form. We'd recommend the more modern Pacifica, even though it's a bit pricier.

Compare Chrysler Pacifica & Dodge Grand Caravan features

FAQ

Is the Chrysler Pacifica a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Pacifica both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about Chrysler Pacifica fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Pacifica gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Pacifica has 32.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chrysler Pacifica. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica:

  • No changes for the 2019 model year
  • Part of the first Pacifica minivan generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Chrysler Pacifica reliable?

To determine whether the Chrysler Pacifica is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Pacifica. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Pacifica's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Pacifica and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Pacifica is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica?

The least-expensive 2019 Chrysler Pacifica is the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,985.

Other versions include:

  • Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $36,545
  • Touring Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $33,245
  • Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $44,445
  • Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $39,395
  • L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $26,985
  • LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $29,795
  • Touring Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $31,295
Learn more

What are the different models of Chrysler Pacifica?

If you're interested in the Chrysler Pacifica, the next question is, which Pacifica model is right for you? Pacifica variants include Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Touring Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A). For a full list of Pacifica models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Not to be confused with — and totally unrelated to — a large crossover that Chrysler produced in the mid-2000s, the Chrysler Pacifica replaced the storied Town & Country minivan a few years ago. Though Japanese and Korean competitors bested Chrysler's previous minivan in terms of interior materials and build quality, the latest Pacifica fights back with a luxurious cabin and overall refinement. Like all minivans, the Pacifica is space-efficient and great at carrying people and their things. But it's the little details, from the tasteful chrome accents to the hidden sliding-door tracks, which give the Pacifica the edge in many ways.

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica comes in six trim levels: L, LX, Touring Plus, Touring L, Touring L Plus and Limited. The base L trim is new this year, with standard features that include blind-spot monitoring, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. To get one of the Pacifica's killer features, second-row Stow 'n Go seats that fold neatly into the floor, you'll have to upgrade to the LX. It's worth noting that competitors have more versatile seats that are easier to remove and can slide in the second row where the Pacifica's seats can't.

The trio of Touring variants starts with the Touring Plus, which equips the Pacifica with keyless entry, automatic headlights, satellite radio, a power liftgate and power-sliding doors. The Touring L ups the ante with a power passenger seat, heated front seats and leather upholstery. The Touring L Plus further adds two sunroofs, a larger touchscreen, navigation and a premium audio system. The Limited lords over lesser trims with premium leather, an in-vehicle vacuum, and hands-free operation for the doors and liftgate. Options include automatic emergency braking, an automatic parking system for both parallel and perpendicular parking, and a dual-touchscreen rear video entertainment system. Fuel economy for the Pacifica is average for the minivan class, with the EPA giving it an estimated rating of 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway).

Add it up and the Pacifica stands as one of our top picks for a minivan, while also presenting a good value proposition as it often prices out a few grand less than some similarly equipped rivals. Use Edmunds' shopping tools to find your ideal 2019 Chrysler Pacifica.

2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Overview

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan is offered in the following styles: Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Touring Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and Touring Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A).

What do people think of the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Pacifica Minivan 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Pacifica Minivan.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Pacifica Minivan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Touring L, Touring Plus, Limited, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan?

2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,410. The average price paid for a new 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $5,993 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,993 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,417.

The average savings for the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 11.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,225. The average price paid for a new 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $5,170 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,170 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,055.

The average savings for the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 12% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,475. The average price paid for a new 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $4,590 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,590 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,885.

The average savings for the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 11.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivans are available in my area?

2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Listings and Inventory

There are currently 5 new 2019 [object Object] Pacifica Minivans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $40,125 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $6,696 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Pacifica Minivan available from a dealership near you.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Pacifica Minivan for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Pacifica Minivan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Chrysler Pacifica for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $7,866.

Find a new Chrysler for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,772.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan and all available trim types: L, Limited, Touring Plus, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials

