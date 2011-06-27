Used 2008 Chrysler Pacifica Features & Specs
|Overview
See Pacifica Inventory
Starting MSRP
$28,265
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|17
|18
|17
|Total Seating
|6
|5
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,265
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|viscous center differential
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,265
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/23 mpg
|15/22 mpg
|14/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|345.0/529.0 mi.
|345.0/506.0 mi.
|322.0/506.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.0 gal.
|23.0 gal.
|23.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|18
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,265
|Torque
|262 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|262 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|3.8 l
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|253 hp @ 6000 rpm
|200 hp @ 5000 rpm
|253 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.8 ft.
|39.8 ft.
|39.8 ft.
|Valves
|24
|12
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,265
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|no
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|no
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|no
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|no
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|no
|yes
|no
|front and rear head airbags
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,265
|200 watts stereo output
|yes
|no
|yes
|Infinity premium brand speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|no
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|no
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|no
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|no
|yes
|no
|6 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|66 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,265
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|no
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|no
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|no
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|no
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|no
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|no
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|no
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|no
|yes
|front reading lights
|no
|yes
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|no
|yes
|no
|Dual vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|Dual zone air conditioning
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,265
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,265
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|no
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|no
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,265
|premium cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|60.8 in.
|60.8 in.
|60.8 in.
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|40.9 in.
|40.9 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,265
|Rear head room
|40.0 in.
|40.5 in.
|40.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.3 in.
|56.2 in.
|56.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.9 in.
|40.4 in.
|39.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.5 in.
|60.4 in.
|60.5 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|no
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|no
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|no
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|no
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|no
|yes
|no
|Split-folding rear seatback
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,265
|Front track
|66.0 in.
|66.0 in.
|66.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|79.5 cu.ft.
|92.7 cu.ft.
|79.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4458 lbs.
|4355 lbs.
|4645 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.0 cu.ft.
|45.0 cu.ft.
|13.0 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.35 cd.
|.35 cd.
|.35 cd.
|Length
|198.5 in.
|198.5 in.
|198.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2600 lbs.
|2600 lbs.
|2600 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|4.8 in.
|4.8 in.
|4.8 in.
|Height
|68.3 in.
|68.5 in.
|68.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|156.9 cu.ft.
|158.7 cu.ft.
|156.9 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|116.3 in.
|116.3 in.
|116.3 in.
|Width
|79.3 in.
|79.3 in.
|79.3 in.
|Rear track
|66.0 in.
|66.0 in.
|66.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,265
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,265
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P235/65R 103 tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|P235/65R17 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|full wheel covers
|no
|yes
|no
|steel wheels
|no
|yes
|no
Sponsored cars related to the Pacifica
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,265
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,265
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2008 Chrysler Pacifica info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons