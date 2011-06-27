  1. Home
Used 2008 Chrysler Pacifica Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Pacifica
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,265
See Pacifica Inventory
Starting MSRP
$24,635
See Pacifica Inventory
Starting MSRP
$30,310
See Pacifica Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171817
Total Seating656
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,265
Starting MSRP
$24,635
Starting MSRP
$30,310
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
viscous center differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,265
Starting MSRP
$24,635
Starting MSRP
$30,310
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg15/22 mpg14/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/529.0 mi.345.0/506.0 mi.322.0/506.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.23.0 gal.23.0 gal.
Combined MPG171817
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,265
Starting MSRP
$24,635
Starting MSRP
$30,310
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm262 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l3.8 l4.0 l
Horsepower253 hp @ 6000 rpm200 hp @ 5000 rpm253 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.39.8 ft.39.8 ft.
Valves241224
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Overhead valves (ohv)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,265
Starting MSRP
$24,635
Starting MSRP
$30,310
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnoyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesnoyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesnoyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesnoyes
Rear center 3-point beltnoyesno
front and rear head airbagsnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,265
Starting MSRP
$24,635
Starting MSRP
$30,310
200 watts stereo outputyesnoyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyesnoyes
AM/FM stereoyesnoyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesnoyes
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesnoyes
7 total speakersyesnoyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereonoyesno
6 total speakersnoyesno
66 watts stereo outputnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,265
Starting MSRP
$24,635
Starting MSRP
$30,310
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesnoyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnoyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesnoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnoyes
front and rear reading lightsyesnoyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesnoyes
interior air filtrationyesnoyes
front reading lightsnoyesno
front and rear cupholdersnoyesno
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyesno
Dual zone air conditioningnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,265
Starting MSRP
$24,635
Starting MSRP
$30,310
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,265
Starting MSRP
$24,635
Starting MSRP
$30,310
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesnoyes
trip computeryesnoyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,265
Starting MSRP
$24,635
Starting MSRP
$30,310
premium clothyesyesno
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room60.8 in.60.8 in.60.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
4 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,265
Starting MSRP
$24,635
Starting MSRP
$30,310
Rear head room40.0 in.40.5 in.40.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.56.2 in.56.3 in.
Rear leg room39.9 in.40.4 in.39.9 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.60.4 in.60.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesnoyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesnoyes
reclining rear seatsyesnoyes
Folding rear seatbackyesnoyes
rear ventilation ductsnoyesno
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,265
Starting MSRP
$24,635
Starting MSRP
$30,310
Front track66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.5 cu.ft.92.7 cu.ft.79.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4458 lbs.4355 lbs.4645 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.45.0 cu.ft.13.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd..35 cd..35 cd.
Length198.5 in.198.5 in.198.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2600 lbs.2600 lbs.2600 lbs.
Ground clearance4.8 in.4.8 in.4.8 in.
Height68.3 in.68.5 in.68.5 in.
EPA interior volume156.9 cu.ft.158.7 cu.ft.156.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.3 in.116.3 in.116.3 in.
Width79.3 in.79.3 in.79.3 in.
Rear track66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,265
Starting MSRP
$24,635
Starting MSRP
$30,310
Exterior Colors
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Crimson Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Clearwater Blue Pearlcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Clearwater Blue Pearlcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Crimson Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Clearwater Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Pastel Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Pastel Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Pastel Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, leather
  • Pastel Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Pastel Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Pastel Slate Gray, leather
  • Pastel Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Pastel Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Pastel Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,265
Starting MSRP
$24,635
Starting MSRP
$30,310
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
P235/65R 103 tiresyesnoyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
P235/65R17 tiresnoyesno
full wheel coversnoyesno
steel wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,265
Starting MSRP
$24,635
Starting MSRP
$30,310
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,265
Starting MSRP
$24,635
Starting MSRP
$30,310
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Pacifica InventorySee Pacifica InventorySee Pacifica Inventory

