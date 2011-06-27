  1. Home
Used 1993 Chrysler New Yorker Salon Features & Specs

More about the 1993 New Yorker
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque183 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Length193.6 in.
Curb weight3273 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Height53.6 in.
Wheel base104.5 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Black
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
