Used 1990 Chrysler New Yorker Consumer Reviews
best car
this car is reliable. It corners like a boat is not highly rated in performance catagory. Engine has all the gusto you need, and is responsive and fine running. very smooth. the int. is comfy and it has everything you need. The trunk release in the glove box! now whos idea was that? gas mileage is good 26 hwy
why buy a caddy?
no major problems with this car at 98,560 miles, other than replacement of 16 year old gaskets and other normal maintenance. great value for the money with all the buttons minus leather seats. very satisfied with my car.
Satisfied Owner
Purchased the car used in 1996 from a dealer - no warranty offered. No waranty wasn't a problem, I had no problems other than normal wear and tear since. The most significant problems I had was needing a new fuel and water pump, and that was pretty recent. Bottom edge of rear trunk lid is rusting, seems to be a problem with many of this model I see on the road. The interior has held up well with the exception of the faux wood door trim which popped off all four doors. Overall I have no regrets and would purchase another.
Problems Driving off Lot
This car is comfortable, has all the amenities needed for a Sunday Drive. Air conditioning and alternater died as I drove off the lot, luckly, the dealer replaced both these items at no cost because my back tires still on his curb! Everything else works great, everything in tact. It is a sporty kind of car with the hidden head lamps, kinda fun to drive. Passengers in rear seats say the ride is smooth and comfy.
Buyer beware
This car has a lot of problems. We have had to fix a lot of things with it. It cost a lot to repair things on this car. It does not get good gas mileage. We are lucky to get about 20 mph hwy driving. We have had it 7 months and have put over $1,000 into it. If you buy this car, expect to put a lot of money in to it. I am finding others that own one like this and they also have had to put a lot of money into their car.
