Used 1991 Chrysler Le Baron Coupe Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$736 - $1,893
fuel champ

hot rod, 04/26/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

For a car that is 17 years old it is one great ride. Fuel economy is outstanding, performance is off the charts, having owned vettes and quiet a few muscle car, so it's hard to believe how good this red bullet drives.

