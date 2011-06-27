  1. Home
Used 1998 Chrysler Cirrus Sedan Consumer Reviews

Cirrusly

earzy, 02/21/2011
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

Car handles well, and seems to hold the road greatly. I never feel like I"m going to go out of control. The gas mileage isn't great considering it's such a small V6. The airy cabin provides a lot of sunlight which can make the a/c work harder in the summer, but helps warm the car in the winter. Plenty of headroom for 6+ footers, and the large bottom seat cushion provides good thigh support not found on most imports. A lot of standard features make you feel like you're in the top of the line Chrysler model, and not the lesser equipped Dodge Stratus/Plymouth Breeze. The engine wants to rev to make it's best power, but doesn't require everything it's got to pass people.

Surprisong car

Braves511, 04/28/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car is my first and at 17 you want a sports car i saw this thought old persons car but this car is actually a really great car it is a smooth a drive as an Oldsmobile Aurora minus the heated seats.

Great car if you can stand the ride.

Sam, 12/08/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is a great looking car, very reliable, fun to drive, easy to maintain and a great car for the money. The downside, it rides like a truck, you feel every bump in the road and you will have to utilize the radio to drown out the wind and road noise. Will I keep the car long term, without question considering the cost of new cars.

Decent Car

Karthik, 10/29/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I got this car in 2004 (had 63 k miles on it) Nice Spacious car, had a good mitsubishi v6 engine, good power and loaded with good features (for 1998). Ran fine till 84 k mile. I had a motor belt replaced at 85 k (65 $) A leak in some engine part ( 200 $ ) Antifreeze leak at 90 k (200$) Fuel Pump replaced @ 103 k ( 500 $ ) Gaskets replaced @ 105 ( 200 $) So good car till say 90 k miles and then it starts showing its age. But performance has never gone down. Still peppy and has lot of power. Is a stable and reasonably reliable car.

Don't bother

Liz, 02/21/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Transmission leaks, has sudden stop syndrome which has happened to me on the highway and city. Gets worse when it snows or rains. Not worth the trouble

