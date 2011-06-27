Used 1998 Chrysler Cirrus Sedan Consumer Reviews
Cirrusly
Car handles well, and seems to hold the road greatly. I never feel like I"m going to go out of control. The gas mileage isn't great considering it's such a small V6. The airy cabin provides a lot of sunlight which can make the a/c work harder in the summer, but helps warm the car in the winter. Plenty of headroom for 6+ footers, and the large bottom seat cushion provides good thigh support not found on most imports. A lot of standard features make you feel like you're in the top of the line Chrysler model, and not the lesser equipped Dodge Stratus/Plymouth Breeze. The engine wants to rev to make it's best power, but doesn't require everything it's got to pass people.
Surprisong car
This car is my first and at 17 you want a sports car i saw this thought old persons car but this car is actually a really great car it is a smooth a drive as an Oldsmobile Aurora minus the heated seats.
Great car if you can stand the ride.
This is a great looking car, very reliable, fun to drive, easy to maintain and a great car for the money. The downside, it rides like a truck, you feel every bump in the road and you will have to utilize the radio to drown out the wind and road noise. Will I keep the car long term, without question considering the cost of new cars.
Decent Car
I got this car in 2004 (had 63 k miles on it) Nice Spacious car, had a good mitsubishi v6 engine, good power and loaded with good features (for 1998). Ran fine till 84 k mile. I had a motor belt replaced at 85 k (65 $) A leak in some engine part ( 200 $ ) Antifreeze leak at 90 k (200$) Fuel Pump replaced @ 103 k ( 500 $ ) Gaskets replaced @ 105 ( 200 $) So good car till say 90 k miles and then it starts showing its age. But performance has never gone down. Still peppy and has lot of power. Is a stable and reasonably reliable car.
Don't bother
Transmission leaks, has sudden stop syndrome which has happened to me on the highway and city. Gets worse when it snows or rains. Not worth the trouble
Sponsored cars related to the Cirrus
Related Used 1998 Chrysler Cirrus Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner