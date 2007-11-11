Used 1997 Chrysler Cirrus for Sale Near Me

The car was purchased at 95,000 miles. I knew the person & needed something inexpensive. I you are the kind of person who will do oil changes every 3k-4k, transmission serviced every 30k, do the major overhaul/tune-up at 100,000 and again at 160,000 and not abuse the car over bumps/road, this car will last and last. At 171,000 miles now, its no luxury vehicle compared to what's on the road today but it is cheap to operate and and gets pretty good gas milage for a car built in 1997. If you are thinking of purchasing one with lower miles (if you can find one), I'd only purchase if you can be shown repair records. I figure this car will last till 200,000 miles.

