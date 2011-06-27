Used 2000 Chrysler 300M Sedan Consumer Reviews
14 years and still going strong
I bought my 2000 300M brand new (ordered from the factory) and have had nothing but a great experience with it. The car was not as fast as my twin-turbo Stealth but very few cars could match that performance. But it has room. I am tall and even with the driver's seat in my driving position, I can sit comfortably in the back seat without my legs touching the driver's seat. The ride is very comfortable without being out-of-touch. The reliability has been nothing short of amazing. Other than normal wear parts (tires, break pads, bushings, wiper blades, air filters, etc) the car has not needed any significant work. Nearly 200,000 miles!
My 300M - 248,849 miles same eng and trns.
I have put 248,849 miles on my 300M, still has the original engine and transmission. I have to say I did keep up with the oil changes, most of my driving was highway driving for about 100 per day. The 300M has served me well. The problems I have had with the car was that all 4 of the automatic door locks needed to be replaced, warranty handled the cost of 2 and I footed the cost for the other 2. I even tried to get them to replace the last 2 before the door locks failed and the warranty ran out but no luck. Also the air-conditioner required about 1,000 dollars of work to get fix after 7 years. If those items didn't go wrong I may have gotten another. Surprise, but I'm driving a Prius now.
Still Love It
After 10 years of loving attention, my '2000 M still turns heads. With factory chrome wheels and slightly fatter tires on the 17" wheels, it looks very contemporary. Most newer cars still retain the look the 330M pioneered in 1999. No significant problems - Except for tires, all original equipment. (Almost all highway driving). I'd buy it again.
Wish Chrysler still made them.
The most comfortable car i have ever owned. 250 HP and 26 MPG combined city/hwy. Bought it used in 1/2005 with 120k on it. Still had original EVERYTHING: shocks, struts, battery, brakes. Original owner did nothing but put gas in it(probably didn't even change the oil). I changed all those items and put new tires on it, then racked up 65k more over the next 2 years. It started everyday, got me wherever I wanted to go in comfort and style. Just had to change the oil every 3k. It was the best car I've ever had and it was only $7k (low price because of the high miles). I wish I could buy a brand new one, but they've been replaced with the new 300 (fewer features, higher prices).
Huge Mistake Buying Chrysler 300M!!!!
I was stupid enough to go from owning a reliable, quality built Honda Accord to purchasing a Chrysler 300M in late 1999. Big mistake. I was suckered into believing in American made and falling for the cool exterior design...what was underneath was pure junk. I can't tell you the amount of money, worry, disappointment, and absolute frustration this vehicle has brought me. I remember bringing it home thinking I would baby it and have it for years...imagining it could be considered a classic some day...what a naive notion that was. It's a Chrysler stupid!!!! USA Auto Execs dismissed Dr. Deming who wanted to teach them about Total Quality Systems. So he went to Japan where they listened.
