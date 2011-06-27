Used 2013 Chrysler 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews
True American Luxury
Traded a 2006 BMW 525xi for the Chrysler 300 awd. A very roomy and comfortable ride, absolutely quiet on the interstate. The handling is good for such a large car and more than enough power from the V6. Transmission shifts smooth. We wanted the 300C with the beige interior however the wood trim was a cheap looking school desk color so we opted to the base 300. Even with that said Chrysler has made a top notch luxury car with timeless styling.
Nice road warrior car - updated at 100K miles
*update at 95K miles - my lower back is wrecked from the HORRIBLE front seat. Did not order another due to the seats not changing for 2016. Counting the days to get a Passat. This has been the worst seat of any car in my life.* Other than that the car never had any issues getting to 95K. I am a sales professional and choose over similar priced competitors. In the low $30k price range this vehicle is the clear winner hand's down. The US automakers are closing the gap on the other brands. And what you get in this car and compared to the previous years 300 is night and day. This is a really nice car. It has a great turning radius, power on tap when you need it, decent brakes, it is quiet so you will be able to conduct business via phone and blue tooth if that is your thing. Also compared to the Passat with its V6 and this is still the better value.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Turncoat Toyota Customer
After 24 years of never owning anything but two Toyota products at a time, my wife & I intended to replace our 2011 Avalon with another, until we drove a 2013. Our desire vanished almost instantly and we looked at other manufacturers, including all the 300 comparable models. The 300 was our last stop and that's the one we bought. Our dilemma now is whether to buy an extended warranty or not, and if so, from whom to purchase it. Some say Mopar and some say the deals are better with a third party company. It would be nice to find a definitive comparison so we could make an informed decision. We love the car, but don't have a relaxed feeling about reliability...we're both 73 years old.
ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT
This makes 12 months I have owned this car and roughly 14,500 miles in my first year of ownership. I cant say enough good things about the quality and reliability of the 2013 Chrysler 300S. I test drive the Hemi, which was my preference at the time, and decided the difference in power from the V6 was so negligible that it wasn't justified. I actually had to ask the salesman if he was sure I was in the V6 at the time because of how well the power delivery was. Plus the 31mpg highway rating is a conservative estimate. I quite frequently get 34-36 miles per gallon on 7-8 hour trips between Texas and surrounding states. My driving Around town stays around 22-24 mpg.
2013 300s A lot of research before choosing this one.
So I have only owned the car for less than a month, so for everyone looking for more info on reliability, I haven't owned it long enough. The Chrysler 300s v6 with the 8 speed is really well put together. It surprised me with its power. I was nervous I would buy the 6 and wish I had the 8. But it's pretty quick, good power over 4000 rpm. The 8 speed automatic is smooth, and the sport mode is responsive. I commute as much as 150 miles a day in LA and Orange County. I have never wished I had more power merging 6 lanes to get to the HOV lane. And it's quiet as hell on the highway. And 25 mpg avg with a heavy foot. Looks and feels as expensive as a German car, costs half as much. Simple choice.
