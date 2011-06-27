Used 2008 Chrysler 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews

My Rating of the Chrsyler 300 My Fine 300 Cruiser , 09/03/2007 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Bought car then set off for North Carolina. Handled great on freeways. Gas consumption above anticipated level. Great car to drive. Recommend it highly. Wife likes it, too! Go Chrysler...keep 'em coming Report Abuse

Superb Vehicle beniciajoe , 05/07/2015 C HEMI 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful Great style, great performance and total comfort make for a superb vehicle. This is my second 300, with the first being a 2006 Touring model. The Touring was a more balanced car, delivering everything I needed. But the 300C Heritage Edition give me everything I want. Speed, comfort and reliability. Great highway cruiser, and it pulls strong up to it's 130 mph electronic limit. Nice neutral handling through the turns, and good communication as you approach the car's limit's. Amazing comfort and stereo combine to make the miles effortless. I now have 148,000 miles, and no problems yet - I still have the original brake pads and rotors! Update: Just passed 170,000 miles and the car's still running strong. I finally started to get a little warping of the front rotors at 160K, and went ahead and replaced all four rotors and installed new brake pads. Aside from the typical highway stone chips on the paint on leading edges of the car, it still looks new inside and out. Absolutely the best car I've ever owned. I can afford a new car, but this has everything. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My 2008 Chrysler 300C AWD jan56 , 03/04/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is my second 300C AWD. The first was the 2006 model and I loved it. Then I got the 2008. What a disappointment. It's noisy and has been having issues since day one. Off and on electrical, the navigation system, UConnect. Additionally new rotors at a little over 12000 miles. It's been a royal pain. While the ride is smooth, the noise level is ridiculous. Being on UConnect, it is difficult to hear over the noise in the cabin. They definitely cheapened this version compared to the 2006. I had planned to stay with Chrysler, but now, I'm thinking not. Unless they've made some major improvements to quality, I'll take my money else where. Report Abuse

Upgraded from a 09 300m to 08 300 limited Austingoodwin1234@gmail.com , 09/22/2015 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I loved this car from the moment I bought it. Sadly I was hit by someone doing 45 at a complete stop. An my car held up like a tank compared to there's! It's also extremely comfortable an big inside for the cost. Highway mileage is 26-28 city it 17-22. Could be better but I knew what I was getting myself into. For the trim an leather seats an all the features an the low mileage an price I paid. Well worth the cost!! Had it over 8 months an not one problem. Had one recall on it an had dealership fix it free. Great car that's safe an very customizable. I've put the newer bmw/Audi angel eyes CCFL lights with bi xenon an I get nothing but compliments! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse