Used 2005 Chrysler 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews

2005 chrysler 300 limited w/3.5L. marivr , 04/10/2015 Touring Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 34 of 35 people found this review helpful In 2005 my dad bought this car new. While he maintained it Well I (now 21) grew up with this car. He used this beauty for work which meant the trunk was always full of construction equipment. Its now April 2015 and I inherited the car And drive it regularly. Point being the car has 271,000 miles And still drives like the day I rode home in it. Its never had any work done. Just oil gas and tires. Best car ever. Report Abuse

Dream car Greg Caron , 09/26/2016 C Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I fell in love with these cars about 8 years ago when I had one as a rental. When it was time to buy another "new" used car I shopped specifically for this. I had quite a time because I wanted the C model in black with lower miles. I ended up driving 630 miles to & 630 miles back to get it & I love it so far. The C is loaded & has a Hemi...I recommend the Hemi for the power. It only gets 2 mpg less than the 6 cyl 3.5 & I average over 25 mpg on freeway. The interior is very comfortable, it brakes very well & handles well. The sound system is awesome but because the car is 11 years old the navigation system is outdated & has no touch screen or back up camera. For the price of the disc required to update I can buy an after market unit that has all of these features & it will fit right into the dash w/o modifications. There are outstanding airbag recalls that I will have to take care of & the worst thing is that when you fill up the car all the way it stalls. This is a known problem with this & several Chrysler cars & fortunately about 2 years ago they finally agreed to extend a lifetime warranty to the gas tank which will need to be replaced. I have arranged to take it in to dealership & this work will be free of charge. Overall for as nice as this car is, with only 75,000 miles & for the price I paid...$8750 I believe its a bargain. They are out there to be found but some dealers think they are worth $10-12k...Don't pay that. Find one & stick to your guns. Many of the dealers who initially laughed at my offer are now calling me ready to sell after sitting on there cars for a couple months...but of course they are too late. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I Stole This Beast! jersey guy , 07/10/2010 C Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Second 300, this one is a Hemi. The salesman told me it was driven by an old lady, of course it was! Truth is I met her and it was all true. Her husband died and she had to get rid of it. It has 11,965 miles !! Every option and it is very fast and very comfortable. I just back from a trip to Vegas, averaging 75 MPH. At 110 degrees out with the A/C on I still averaged 22 MPG. I only use Regular gas and it runs fine. This is a keeper for a long time. Buy one, they are out there for good prices. You won't regret it! Report Abuse

simply honest Griff , 07/17/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful great car. always turns heads with its great design. i can not go anywhere without being stopped by men and women alike asking "how do you like your 300, i love the look and wish i had one!" i'm proud to drive and own this fabulous Chrysler product. the other car makers are scratching their heads and wondering what they are going to do next to compete. go drive one for yourself and see what all the hype is about...you will not stop thinking about the car untill you have one. thanks Chrysler! Report Abuse