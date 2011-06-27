  1. Home
Used 2015 Chrysler 200 LX Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.4/568.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Torque173 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Quick Order Package 28Ayes
Quick Order Package 24Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,995
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,995
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,995
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Uconnect 5.0yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,995
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,995
premium clothyes
Front head room38.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,995
215/55R17 BSW All Season Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Front track62.1 in.
Curb weight3473 lbs.
Gross weight4612 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Angle of approach13.5 degrees
Angle of departure17.8 degrees
Length192.3 in.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume115.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width73.6 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Exterior Colors
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Linen, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,995
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
215/55R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
