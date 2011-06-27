Used 2015 Chrysler 200 Consumer Reviews

50,000 mile update dburchardt , 11/10/2014 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 50 of 51 people found this review helpful I picked up my new 200 Limited less than a month ago and love it so far. The styling, in and out, is above all the other mid size sedans out there. I love the rotary shift and the 9 speed works well. The car feels like a quality auto. The doors and hood close with a quality sounding thunk. Much better than my wife's Rav 4 in terms of quality build. Chrysler has made a quantum leap from the previous 200. THe ride is quiet and comfortable without being floaty. The engine is smoother than Rav or Altima. I am excited to drive this car to work every day. I am getting about 34 mpg in everyday mixed driving. I drove Camry, Accord, Altima, Fusion, Sonata with the 200 coming out on top. Try it. Update at over 20,000 miles. Still love the car overall but the tranny is beginning to try my patience (more the programming than the hardware. The programming has been updated 3 times and every time it gets worse than the previous generation. I really had no major issues with the initial programming except the cold (below 20 degrees) first 1-2 shift seemed very lethargic. That didn't change but then the highway downshifts from 9th would only go to 7th then up to eighth etc. Now, after the last update, the downshift, when coming to a stop, has become very rough and jarring and some 1-2 shifts are very jarring. My wife even commented on it. It is going in again next week for another reflash of transmission module, so we will see if anything has been remedied. Otherwise, I love the car and it features. It is super comfortable and doors, hood and trunk sound extremely solid when closed. Toyota could take some lessons. Still getting 34 mpg in mixed driving. Update at about 28,000 miles. Still love the car and the tranny is behaving much better after the last reflash. This is the most comfortable car I have ever owned. Seat comfort is superb and the features are great. 36,000 mile update: Still love my 200. No repairs needed as of yet besides normal maintenance. Still love the comfort and build quality. Still at 34 MPG overall. Just turned 50,000 miles and still am happy with my 200. THe only type of repair required so far was a new battery recently. I just checked the milage today and still at over 34 MPG in everyday driving. THe car is still super comfortable and overall solid. The tranny is behaving pretty well with no serious issues. If they still made this car I would seriously consider another one. I did trade the vehicle now. We still own a FCA vehilcle as now invested in new Ram 1500 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Just drive it. Middleaged Professional , 06/25/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 83 of 86 people found this review helpful The Chrysler 200 is a step above its competition, especially at this price point. It’s smooth, stylish, elegant and well-engineered from every aspect inside and out. My impression is that it is quiet, efficient and a genuine joy to drive. Being frugal, I drive my vehicles for a long time before replacing them and bought one immediately after a test drive. I encourage anyone considering a luxurious, fuel efficient classy sedan to simply drive one before passing judgement based on the oddly conflicting reviews (some rave about aspects that others claim to be abysmal) I’ve read or seen here and other places after buying mine. As for my perspective, I’m a 6’, 200 lb, 40 something professional ($100K+ annual salary) with a graduate degree and most of my family and friends are in the same socio-economic circle. Myself, family and friends all own, drive or at least ride in sedans ranging from Cadillacs, Mercedes, Buicks and Chryslers to Fords, Chevys, Dodges, Subarus, Kias and Hondas. Some are brand loyal to a fault and I don’t begrudge them for it. This is despite the many issues they’ve all experienced privately but don’t speak of openly and certainly don’t write on-line. Things like serious suspension issues with Cadillacs to catastrophic transmission, engine and electrical failures with BMWs, Hondas, Mercedes, Subarus and Toyotas. It’s as though all a dealer or manufacture has to do is call the repair/replacement a “service update” to satisfy them their car is still the best. Besides, who cares that most of them are dissatisfied with or can’t figure out how to use their navigation systems and electronic interfaces with their smart phones which are designed to make life easier. FYI – those interfaces all work flawlessly in the Chrysler 200 in my experience so far. Since buying it, I have heard or read criticisms ranging from poor quality manufacturing (panel gaps? I’ve seen far worse in Hondas) and materials, to tight, uncomfortable interior (one was a ridiculous clown like attempt to fold themselves into the same back seat I can effortlessly get into, out of and ride in comfortably (I'm 5'10", 220)), a ride so bad you couldn’t stand in it for more than 30 minutes before needing an ambulance rescue and even a claim of dangerous handling characteristics. I think if you just drive one and judge it for yourself based on the merits of your own impressions, that you’ll be pleasantly surprised and may buy one, just like I did. Update: 6 months and 6,000+ miles later, I like the car more than ever and have received nothing but compliments so far. Although the ride and handling are excellent, I do feel the factory tires should give a more quiet ride in this car and I'll replace them with something else when the time comes. My fuel economy has increased from an an average 27.5 mpg to 30.5 in the mixed driving I do and I've seen a high of 35mpg on a mostly highway drive one weekend through the mountains. That drive impressed me not only with economy but also with how much speed and power the car had at altitude and how smoothly the base engine and 9 speed transmission pair. *** My update is that I traded my I4 FWD Limited in on a nearly identical V6 AWD C (I like the blue color). Why? Was I not satisfied with the lower trim model and drivetrain? No, not at all. I helped Mom go car shopping which involved a lot of test driving. Much more than I had done myself when I was shopping for myself. She was interested mostly in import and domestic SUVs and sedans over a month long period of time. It was extensive and a little exhausting. What happened after all that? She chose a Chrysler 200, V6 FWD, top trim level and I loved the power and upgrades. So, I got an upgrade in AWD for myself. Sadly, Chrysler, Ford and GM are all actively abandoning sedans in favor of SUVs now. What a shame as many, such as this one, so clearly outshined there imported counterparts in so many ways and for a better price. After another year, I like my Chrysler 200C AWD more than ever and it’s still getting as many approving looks and comments as it originally did. I’ll definitely be hanging onto this one for a while as fewer and fewer sedans are available now. Who would have imagined that a country with our automotive history and culture would wake up one day to everyone driving tall, clumsy station wagons? I like this car more and more and truly lament the loss of the classic American sedan. Since I last updated this, the tall station wagon takeover is nearly complete. I've learned that Ford is now down to 3 cars, I think, and the future is uncertain for two of them; MOPAR is likewise down to 3, with one on the way out; GM is dumping the last of Buick's cars, more Cadillacs and Chevy's too, soon they'll just have the Corvette, Camaro and possibly one Cadillac. It's astounding, soon the only option we'll have are SUVs and I'm not quite ready to join the Mommy/Millennial Minivan replacement "revolution." Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2 month of Ownership Review ggunderson3 , 08/10/2014 80 of 83 people found this review helpful Gas mileage on target, 4 cyl is not overpowered but drives fine if you are not a NASCAR racer, but could use more horsepower. Smooth ride and quiet. Interior is very nice, top notch. Back seat will hold two adults, trunk is truly massive, I doubt any human can fill it up. Large screen option is fantastic, very easy to use.

1 Year Review Ryan , 11/25/2015 C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 36 of 37 people found this review helpful I am coming up on owning this vehicle for 1 year now. I have the C level trim with AWD and it has not been disappointing. Having come from only SUV's, I was not sure how well I would like adjusting to a sedan especially in snowy and wet weather. I did my due diligence in test driving almost every car in this segment, and this one stood out more than any of them. The most appealing for myself was having AWD and the V-6 as well as a very nice interior that is comfortable to drive on long trips and my daily commute to work that is 41 miles round trip. I really appreciate the reviews I see on here that actually tried other cars for comparison and other trim models. If I only went off the base model rentals cars I have had in the past, there would be some pretty terrible reviews but unjust reviews. You really need to try the 6 cylinder versus the 4 to get your own opinion, but it has more power and boost than any v-8 I have owned in the past. Looks (Exterior & Interior): Looks I feel are like comedy...very subjective. At very first look, I loved the rear end lines and tail lights on this car. I was not as much of a fan of the front end. What I did love about the front was the LED running lights that really stand out. As far as the interior goes, I couldn't be happier. The Nappa leather with heated/cooled seats as well as the hand stitched leather steering wheel that is heated is wonderful! The remote start (which many other brands will have as well) is amazing for those hot and cold days, as your car knows what to automatically adjust to warm or cool the car. The navigation Uconnect 8.4 is very easy to use and has great traffic and weather outlooks and updates, as well as letting you know when your favorite sports team is playing and the score. The panoramic sunroof is one of my favorite options that really opens up the ride. Performance: The quickness of the v-6 has been very impressive. I have not had any issues with any weird shifts with the v-6 so I am not sure if that is more of problem with the 4 cylinder but something I would recommend driving both. I drive mostly in dead stopped traffic both ways and will end up around 23-26MPG. When I actually get to do more freeway and long trips over the mountains, I will average around 32-34 mpg. The second day of ownership I had to drive over the mountains to the central part of the state in very large snow storm. I was very nervous coming from Jeeps that have always fared me well with their 4wd and ground clearance. Again, I was very surprised! This model uses the same base AWD system that the Jeep Cherokee uses and handles great. I have had zero slipping issues and control as been spot on. I am not recommending this as an off road AWD rig, again this is just a 4-door sedan. But if you are looking for something that is extremely safe and handles snow and other bad weather well than this works great. The 9-speed that is made by ZF which also makes the same tranny's for Bentley, Rolls Royce, Maserati (sister brand) etc... I was very concerned about so many gears, but this 9-speed has been 100 times better than my previous 5-speed Mercedes transmission that was always clunking into gear especially on hills. Conclusion This 200 and a complete 180 from the previous generation and has made leaps and bounds to make it one of the tip rated in safety, and interior qualities. The combination of the Jeeps AWD system, ZF transmission, same chassy and brake calipers as the alpha Alfa romeo Giulia (check out the 2017 model), and the award winning interior made by Chrysler has been a great combination. The lane detection feature has been great, and will easily put your car back in the lane if you drift. The park sense has many levels of sensitivity and has done a great job keeping me from scraping my wheels and has stopped my car completely in a parking lot when a car was rushing behind my car backing out. The self parking either parallel, or backing in is a nice feature but not something I use too often. The automatic cruise control has been great for long trips on the freeway as it will adjust your speed according to the car in front of you and the car spacing you set it too. I have read a lot of issues with complaints on the rear head room. This is another issue I have seen on other cars and is more of an issue if you plan to haul a lot of adults. I am not a tall individual at 5'10 and have had no issues. My friends are all around 6'3 and will definitely be more cramped in the rear. Luckily we typically never ride together as we all have our own cars. For kids, I have used this numerous times to haul my niece and nephew and getting the car seat in and out was not difficult at all. At the end of the day anyone's taste as far as looks are subjective. But I would highly recommend at least trying to test drive this model, especially the C trim. MSRP was around 38K, and got it with no money down for $28,995 with every option. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort