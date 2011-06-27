Used 2011 Chrysler 200 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Excellent Car
I am a first time Chrysler buyer and typically pick European or Japanese brands. I have to say that once I drove the 200, I absolutely loved it. The press has been bashing the car, but I wonder how many of the "experts" actually drove it. The throttle tip-in has been criticized as too quick, quality too-low, fuel-efficinecy not good enough, and styling "behind competition." Has anyone seen and actually compared the competition feature for feature? The bottom line is that the 200 isn't a perfect car, but it is one that has a lot of character and quality to it. There is something very genuine about it. It's an underdog that over-delivers by my count. When price is considered, it's a clear win
What Chrysler Doesn't Tell You...
Bought my 2011 200 Ltd. brand new and sadly from day one I have had a constant vibration from 50-70 mph, the front end sounds like its falling apart and the car cannot be aligned. The vehicle only has 27,000 and its had the front axle, brake caliber, struts, sway links and tires replaced. The dealership has done everything physically and mechanically possible and states "they cannot fix the car". Chrysler's response is these are characteristic of this car; funny I don't remember seeing that on the sticker or in my owner's manual. And the fun continues, as of yestserday, there's now a clunking in the steering column. And, Chrysler says this car doesn't meet the Lemon Law.
Started looking at 2012 Ltd. purchased 2011 S
Started looking at the 2012 Limited after searching the lots came across a 2011 200 S leftover For THE PRICE hands down purchased the 11 200 S with the $4,000 rebate and Fully loaded plus other dealer discounts it was a no brainer hands down. Great Build Quality So out the door Got more options looks just like the 2012 and $500.00 cheaper than the loaded 12 Limited. look at the Sonata nice car but would have paid thousands more with the options I have in this one exactly $5,000 more !!!
2011 Chrysler 200 - A Great Year
On the highway it rides like a luxury sedan, around town it's adequate. Getting in and out of the car is perfect, not too low or high.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
First Chrysler
The Chrysler 200 caught my attention because it had a nicer interior than many cars in it's price range. The 3.6 L V6 was also a huge consideration. It is equivilant to the Infiniti G35's that I had previously owned. It's not as perky at start off as the Infiniti, but not bad. I would not own one of the 200 models with the smaller engine. I didn't drive one, but I feel like the 3.6 would be the only way to go. The ride is better than expected. It is very quiet and easy to handle. The leather interior is very nice and similar to much more expensive cars.
