Used 2011 Chrysler 200 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Excellent Car guinessman , 10/07/2011 41 of 43 people found this review helpful I am a first time Chrysler buyer and typically pick European or Japanese brands. I have to say that once I drove the 200, I absolutely loved it. The press has been bashing the car, but I wonder how many of the "experts" actually drove it. The throttle tip-in has been criticized as too quick, quality too-low, fuel-efficinecy not good enough, and styling "behind competition." Has anyone seen and actually compared the competition feature for feature? The bottom line is that the 200 isn't a perfect car, but it is one that has a lot of character and quality to it. There is something very genuine about it. It's an underdog that over-delivers by my count. When price is considered, it's a clear win

What Chrysler Doesn't Tell You... ktaylorm , 12/09/2012 18 of 19 people found this review helpful Bought my 2011 200 Ltd. brand new and sadly from day one I have had a constant vibration from 50-70 mph, the front end sounds like its falling apart and the car cannot be aligned. The vehicle only has 27,000 and its had the front axle, brake caliber, struts, sway links and tires replaced. The dealership has done everything physically and mechanically possible and states "they cannot fix the car". Chrysler's response is these are characteristic of this car; funny I don't remember seeing that on the sticker or in my owner's manual. And the fun continues, as of yestserday, there's now a clunking in the steering column. And, Chrysler says this car doesn't meet the Lemon Law.

Started looking at 2012 Ltd. purchased 2011 S 200sowner , 11/13/2011 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Started looking at the 2012 Limited after searching the lots came across a 2011 200 S leftover For THE PRICE hands down purchased the 11 200 S with the $4,000 rebate and Fully loaded plus other dealer discounts it was a no brainer hands down. Great Build Quality So out the door Got more options looks just like the 2012 and $500.00 cheaper than the loaded 12 Limited. look at the Sonata nice car but would have paid thousands more with the options I have in this one exactly $5,000 more !!!

2011 Chrysler 200 - A Great Year Deidre Burke , 12/01/2015 S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful On the highway it rides like a luxury sedan, around town it's adequate. Getting in and out of the car is perfect, not too low or high. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value