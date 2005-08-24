Used 2005 Chevrolet Venture
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Carlike ride and handling, power-sliding doors, eight-passenger seating option, available DVD entertainment system.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Venture.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- interior
- spaciousness
- fuel efficiency
- value
- appearance
- infotainment system
- doors
- maintenance & parts
- road noise
- lights
- climate control
- sound system
- engine
- cup holders
- brakes
- ride quality
- warranty
- transmission
- seats
- dashboard
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- safety
- handling & steering
Most helpful consumer reviews
We were in a rollover accident with our Chevy Venture. The van rolled over 4 times according to witnesses, and my 2 children and I walked away from the accident. You could see the obvious crumple zones, and while I did hit my head on the roof, it did not cave in at all. Instead it bowed out like a cone, like it was supposed to. I was very happy with the crash performance, and while I don't plan to get hit again like that (!), we did go out and buy another new Chevy Venture to replace the totalled one.
Got my van in Dec. 2009. I travel 12 miles on mostly a hilly expressway and get between 25 -26.5 per trip. Problems I've had are the horn stops working because of a fuse. I replace it and then 2 months later it blows again. Also I wanted to get bucket seats for the middle row but Chevy changed the seat design on the 2005. As a result you can only interchange these seats with another 2005 and they are IMPOSSIBLE to find. I've been trying for over a year. I have a side and middle seat and they are not comfortable on long trip. But I am happy with the van, rights nice, rattles a little but no major problems after 143,000 miles. I would buy another Venture only with bucket seats.
Average van, bland styling, brakes are weak,no storage pockets on the back of the front cap't seats,only one power sliding door,noisy cabin,no cassette player, not enough cup holders for middle row,DVD hard to reach/see when cup holders are being used,rear wiper streaks/doesn't work in cold weather. I thought I would get better gas milliage with such a small V6 engine. All in all this van is O.K, not bad, not impressive, just average.If you don't want to spend a lot of money on an import, this van would be a good deal.
I recently owned a 96 Ford Explorer 4 WD and wanted to upgrade my vehicle. I wanted a van and checked out our local car dealer for the first time. He gave me a good deal on my Ford and introduced me to a Venture Van! I loved it the minute I seen it, took it for a drive. I am a person who prays for guidance, pray for safe trip in the 4 directions while I drive and pray for my vehicle, that it runs good and takes me where I need to go! Today, I just purchased a used one! I still cannot believe I am driving a vehicle in the 2000's catagory! I am a person who buys what I can afford. I don't want car payments, as long as it runs good for me. I am blessed and thankful.
Features & Specs
|LS Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan
3.4L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|185 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Plus Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan
3.4L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|185 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LT Entertainer Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan
3.4L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|185 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Cargo Van Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan
3.4L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 3
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the Venture
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Poor
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Venture a good car?
Is the Chevrolet Venture reliable?
Is the 2005 Chevrolet Venture a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2005 Chevrolet Venture?
The least-expensive 2005 Chevrolet Venture is the 2005 Chevrolet Venture Cargo Van Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,165.
Other versions include:
- LS Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $26,835
- Plus Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $23,365
- LT Entertainer Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $30,760
- Cargo Van Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $23,165
What are the different models of Chevrolet Venture?
More about the 2005 Chevrolet Venture
Used 2005 Chevrolet Venture Overview
The Used 2005 Chevrolet Venture is offered in the following submodels: Venture Minivan. Available styles include LS Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Plus Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), LT Entertainer Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and Cargo Van Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2005 Chevrolet Venture?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Chevrolet Venture and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 Venture 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 Venture.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2005 Chevrolet Venture and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2005 Venture featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2005 Chevrolet Venture?
Which 2005 Chevrolet Ventures are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Chevrolet Venture for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2005 Chevrolet Venture.
Can't find a new 2005 Chevrolet Ventures you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Venture for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,844.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,414.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2005 Chevrolet Venture?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Venture info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons