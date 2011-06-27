Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Venture LS AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,119
|$3,215
|$3,801
|Clean
|$1,955
|$2,966
|$3,508
|Average
|$1,627
|$2,467
|$2,921
|Rough
|$1,299
|$1,968
|$2,333
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Venture Warner Bros. Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,497
|$1,952
|$2,194
|Clean
|$1,381
|$1,801
|$2,025
|Average
|$1,149
|$1,498
|$1,686
|Rough
|$917
|$1,195
|$1,347
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Venture LS Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,569
|$2,553
|$3,078
|Clean
|$1,447
|$2,355
|$2,840
|Average
|$1,204
|$1,959
|$2,365
|Rough
|$961
|$1,562
|$1,889
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Venture Cargo Van Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,568
|$2,545
|$3,067
|Clean
|$1,446
|$2,347
|$2,830
|Average
|$1,204
|$1,952
|$2,356
|Rough
|$961
|$1,558
|$1,882
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Venture Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,563
|$2,693
|$3,297
|Clean
|$1,442
|$2,484
|$3,043
|Average
|$1,200
|$2,066
|$2,533
|Rough
|$958
|$1,648
|$2,024
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Venture LS Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,767
|$2,508
|$2,902
|Clean
|$1,630
|$2,313
|$2,678
|Average
|$1,357
|$1,924
|$2,230
|Rough
|$1,083
|$1,535
|$1,781
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Venture LT Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,035
|$2,782
|$3,180
|Clean
|$1,877
|$2,566
|$2,934
|Average
|$1,562
|$2,134
|$2,443
|Rough
|$1,247
|$1,702
|$1,952
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Venture Warner Bros. AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,417
|$3,623
|$4,266
|Clean
|$2,229
|$3,341
|$3,936
|Average
|$1,855
|$2,779
|$3,277
|Rough
|$1,481
|$2,217
|$2,618
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Venture LT Entertainer Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,633
|$2,768
|$3,374
|Clean
|$1,507
|$2,553
|$3,113
|Average
|$1,254
|$2,123
|$2,592
|Rough
|$1,001
|$1,694
|$2,071
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Venture Value Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,480
|$2,112
|$2,449
|Clean
|$1,366
|$1,948
|$2,260
|Average
|$1,136
|$1,621
|$1,882
|Rough
|$907
|$1,293
|$1,503
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Venture Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,682
|$2,606
|$3,098
|Clean
|$1,552
|$2,403
|$2,859
|Average
|$1,291
|$1,999
|$2,380
|Rough
|$1,031
|$1,595
|$1,902
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Venture LT AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,747
|$2,333
|$2,645
|Clean
|$1,612
|$2,152
|$2,441
|Average
|$1,341
|$1,790
|$2,032
|Rough
|$1,071
|$1,428
|$1,623