2003 Chevrolet Venture Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Venture LS AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,119$3,215$3,801
Clean$1,955$2,966$3,508
Average$1,627$2,467$2,921
Rough$1,299$1,968$2,333
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Venture Warner Bros. Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,497$1,952$2,194
Clean$1,381$1,801$2,025
Average$1,149$1,498$1,686
Rough$917$1,195$1,347
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Venture LS Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,569$2,553$3,078
Clean$1,447$2,355$2,840
Average$1,204$1,959$2,365
Rough$961$1,562$1,889
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Venture Cargo Van Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,568$2,545$3,067
Clean$1,446$2,347$2,830
Average$1,204$1,952$2,356
Rough$961$1,558$1,882
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Venture Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,563$2,693$3,297
Clean$1,442$2,484$3,043
Average$1,200$2,066$2,533
Rough$958$1,648$2,024
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Venture LS Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,767$2,508$2,902
Clean$1,630$2,313$2,678
Average$1,357$1,924$2,230
Rough$1,083$1,535$1,781
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Venture LT Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,035$2,782$3,180
Clean$1,877$2,566$2,934
Average$1,562$2,134$2,443
Rough$1,247$1,702$1,952
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Venture Warner Bros. AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,417$3,623$4,266
Clean$2,229$3,341$3,936
Average$1,855$2,779$3,277
Rough$1,481$2,217$2,618
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Venture LT Entertainer Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,633$2,768$3,374
Clean$1,507$2,553$3,113
Average$1,254$2,123$2,592
Rough$1,001$1,694$2,071
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Venture Value Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,480$2,112$2,449
Clean$1,366$1,948$2,260
Average$1,136$1,621$1,882
Rough$907$1,293$1,503
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Venture Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,682$2,606$3,098
Clean$1,552$2,403$2,859
Average$1,291$1,999$2,380
Rough$1,031$1,595$1,902
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Venture LT AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,747$2,333$2,645
Clean$1,612$2,152$2,441
Average$1,341$1,790$2,032
Rough$1,071$1,428$1,623
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Chevrolet Venture on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Chevrolet Venture with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,381 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,801 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Chevrolet Venture ranges from $917 to $2,194, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
