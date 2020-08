Used 2003 Chevrolet Venture for Sale Near Me

SVG Chevrolet Buick GMC - Urbana / Ohio

2003 Chevrolet Venture LS Extended Galaxy Silver Metallic Clean CARFAX. 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 SFI 19/26 City/Highway MPG ---COMPLETE YOUR TRANSACTION ONLINE WITH SVG EXPRESS--- We care! At SVG Motors we are committed to providing outstanding customer service. Ask about completing your vehicle purchase online! See all of our inventory at www.svgmotors.com Extended service contracts offered on most cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs. Check it out at SVG Chevrolet. SVG is the only place you are going to find the Superior Value Guarantee. When you choose SVG Chevrolet you are going to take our 3 years of free oil changes (2 per year), 1 year of free dent repair, and the peace of mind knowing we shop our cars in front of you and offer you the best value on the vehicle within 50 miles. Only at SVG Chevrolet.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Venture LS with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNDX03E93D149998

Stock: UU1045A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020