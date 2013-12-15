Used 2003 Chevrolet Venture for Sale Near Me
- 239,985 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,488
- 112,133 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,367
- 169,267 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$1,900$1,467 Below Market
- 164,566 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,495$640 Below Market
- 236,215 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$2,495
- 85,202 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,498
- 191,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
- 161,350 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,650
- 114,010 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,495
- 128,931 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,185
- 124,302 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,495
- 62,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,695
- 192,039 miles
$1,598
- 237,699 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,404
- 140,090 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,295
- 156,789 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$1,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,950
- 107,000 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,499
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Venture
sherrington,12/15/2013
I see numerous complaints about tail lights and headlights for the Venture here. I've had and cured both issues. The brake lights burn out becuase of water collecting in the tail light assembly. The seals are unable to keep it out at highways speeds. Drill a 1/4 inch hole in the bottom of the tail light assembly to drain water out. Be sure and drill through the bottom bulb chamber as well. Headlights come filled with nitrogen. Don't as why. If the nitrogen leaks out they will fog up. You can change the bulbs without draining the nitrogen, but a new head light assmebly is available online for about the cost of a new bulb. That said, my Venture is reliable, comfortable and roomy.
