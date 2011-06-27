Used 1999 Chevrolet Venture Minivan Consumer Reviews

Highly recommend 99 Venture LT rmsutton , 02/28/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful If you want a smooth comfortable ride with plenty of room, this is the vehicle for you. it's like driving around in your livingroom recliner. Report Abuse

Runs hot courcollision , 12/22/2011 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Water stays filling up tank van runs hot open radiator cap and it fills it self back up don't know why!! Don't like the way you have to vent coolant system!! Report Abuse

Biggest piece of crap on the road quag , 03/16/2002 0 of 3 people found this review helpful This car was junk; nothing more to say Report Abuse

Good design /poor quality Chris , 06/03/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I like the gas mileage and the responsive engine, but the Caravan is nicer to drive and feels more solid on the road. I had to replace the intake manifold gasket at 90000 kms, got partial payment from a GM goodwill warranty but had to replace valve lifters as well because antifreeze had leaked into the engine, cost out of own pocket about a thousand bucks. The body began to rust out prematurley along the roof line above the windsheild, the rocker panels, bottom of rear hatch, the hood and front fenders. I have had to replace 3 windsheild wiper motors at a cost of about 200 each (aftermarket )GM replacement was about 350. Water pump went at about 150000km, brakes shot at 110000kms,etc Report Abuse