Used 1999 Chevrolet Venture Minivan Consumer Reviews

Highly recommend 99 Venture LT

rmsutton, 02/28/2002
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

If you want a smooth comfortable ride with plenty of room, this is the vehicle for you. it's like driving around in your livingroom recliner.

Report Abuse

Runs hot

courcollision, 12/22/2011
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Water stays filling up tank van runs hot open radiator cap and it fills it self back up don't know why!! Don't like the way you have to vent coolant system!!

Report Abuse

Biggest piece of crap on the road

quag, 03/16/2002
0 of 3 people found this review helpful

This car was junk; nothing more to say

Report Abuse

Good design /poor quality

Chris, 06/03/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I like the gas mileage and the responsive engine, but the Caravan is nicer to drive and feels more solid on the road. I had to replace the intake manifold gasket at 90000 kms, got partial payment from a GM goodwill warranty but had to replace valve lifters as well because antifreeze had leaked into the engine, cost out of own pocket about a thousand bucks. The body began to rust out prematurley along the roof line above the windsheild, the rocker panels, bottom of rear hatch, the hood and front fenders. I have had to replace 3 windsheild wiper motors at a cost of about 200 each (aftermarket )GM replacement was about 350. Water pump went at about 150000km, brakes shot at 110000kms,etc

Report Abuse

Manifold Gasket Failure

mariposaken, 05/08/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Until now, I've been pretty happy with my 1999 Chevrolet Venture LT. But on May 6, 02, I found out that the manifold gasket has failed & replacement gaskets are on a nation wide back order. Service at Anderson Chev. in Los Gatos, CA have no idea when the repair will be made. I have a rental car for the duration. I was told the manifold is made of aluminum & the engine block is made of cast iron. The two metals expand and contract at different rates stressing the manifold gasket. Long term prognosis: frequent manifold gasket replacement.

Report Abuse
