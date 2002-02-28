Used 1999 Chevrolet Venture for Sale Near Me
- 129,841 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,997
Black Buick GMC - Statesville / North Carolina
Plus Tax, Tag and 799 Admin Fee. Plus 750 First Place Finish. Must finance with GM financial . Must qualify for all rebates. All Rebates to Dealer. See Dealer For Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Venture with 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDX03EXXD150132
Stock: 150132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,824 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,990
Daniels Chevrolet - Swainsboro / Georgia
Only 123,824 Miles! Scores 25 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Chevrolet Venture delivers a Gas V6 3.4L/207 engine powering this Automatic transmission. SPEED CONTROL W/RESUME SPEED, SECURITY SYSTEM, REAR SEAT AUDIO CONTROLS -inc: earphone jacks.*This Chevrolet Venture Comes Equipped with These Options *PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP 2 -inc: deep tinted glass, pwr windows w/driver express down, remote keyless entry, speed control w/resume speed, LS trim pkg, aluminum wheels, AM/FM stereo w/cassette, auto tone control, premium front/rear speakers, luggage carrier,overhead console w/driver info center , REAR AIR CONDITIONING, PWR WINDOWS W/DRIVER EXPRESS DOWN, PASSENGER SIDE PWR SLIDING DOOR, P215/70R15 TOURING SBR BSW TIRES, LUGGAGE CARRIER, FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/REMOTE COMPACT DISC PLAYER, CASSETTE, AUTO TONE CONTROL -inc: auto reverse, seek/scan, theft lock, speed compensated volume, digital clock, premium front/rear coaxial speakers, CUSTOM CLOTH SEAT TRIM, 7-PASSENGER SEATING W/SECOND-ROW CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS, SPLIT REAR BENCH.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Daniels Chevrolet, 365 East Main Street, Swainsboro, GA 30401 to claim your Chevrolet Venture!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Venture with 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDX03E0XD198108
Stock: 117801B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 107,000 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,499
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2000 Chevrolet Venture 4dr 4dr Ext WB LT 1SD Pkg features a 3.4L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brown with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Underbody Hoist, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Venture LT with 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDX03E0YD140923
Stock: YC-140923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- 140,090 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,295
Hurley Dodge Ram - Hardin / Illinois
2001 Chevrolet Venture LT Extended Mini Van, Cruise, Power Driver Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Power Right Slider & More. For details call 618-576-2225.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Venture LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Parking sensors.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDX03E31D155602
Stock: 1C5602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 191,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
Melton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Claremore / Oklahoma
Extended ---Our Purpose is to share our LOVE of cars with Every driver in Green Country.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Venture Warner Brothers with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDX13E22D202836
Stock: 117588
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 192,039 miles
$1,598
Rimrock Cadillac - Billings / Montana
2002 Chevrolet Venture LT Extended Dark Tropic Teal Metallic FWD 3.4L V6 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 3.29 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, 7-Passenger Seating w/2nd Row Captains, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-leveling suspension, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Compass, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Deep Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Cruise Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Engine Block Heater, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD/Cassette, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, LT Equipment Group 1SD, LT Trim Package, OnStar Safety Security System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Overhead Roof Console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Plus Model Package, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Sliding Driver Side Rear Door, Power Sliding Passenger Side Rear Door, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Side Express-Down, Radio data system, Rear Air, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Parking Aid, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Rooftop Luggage Carrier, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Theft-Deterrent System, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Traction Control, Trip computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 19/26 City/Highway MPG At Rimrock We take our Internet Business Very Seriously! Shopping with us is car buying the way it should be Fun, Informative, and Fair! Here are our promises: *Transparent Pricing and Fast Sales Process! *Customer Lounge with Free Wifi Refreshments! *In House Team of Loan and Lease Specialists! Good with numbers, better with people! No matter what pre-owned vehicle you select you will get the Royal Rimrock Treatment. Go to www.vwbillings.com or www.rimrockkia.com To See Our Specials!! Call 866-979-1682 for any questions you may have. Rimrock has always been Locally Owned and Operated. We are Family oriented, and support our Local Community!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Venture LT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Parking sensors.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDX03E82D250805
Stock: UZ2026B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 237,699 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,404
Whitney's Value Ford - Elma / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Venture Value with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDU23E32D190453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 239,985 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,488
MJ Goss Motor - La Grande / Oregon
2003 Chevrolet Venture LS Extended Bronzemist Metallic4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive.4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 SFIFWD 19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Venture LS with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDX03EX3D311301
Stock: 2955C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 112,133 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,367
SVG Chevrolet Buick GMC - Urbana / Ohio
2003 Chevrolet Venture LS Extended Galaxy Silver Metallic Clean CARFAX. 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 SFI 19/26 City/Highway MPG ---COMPLETE YOUR TRANSACTION ONLINE WITH SVG EXPRESS--- We care! At SVG Motors we are committed to providing outstanding customer service. Ask about completing your vehicle purchase online! See all of our inventory at www.svgmotors.com Extended service contracts offered on most cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs. Check it out at SVG Chevrolet. SVG is the only place you are going to find the Superior Value Guarantee. When you choose SVG Chevrolet you are going to take our 3 years of free oil changes (2 per year), 1 year of free dent repair, and the peace of mind knowing we shop our cars in front of you and offer you the best value on the vehicle within 50 miles. Only at SVG Chevrolet.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Venture LS with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDX03E93D149998
Stock: UU1045A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 169,267 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$1,900$1,467 Below Market
Premier Honda - New Orleans / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture LS with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDX03E24D216264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 164,566 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,495$640 Below Market
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... This 2004 Chevy Venture LS is a local trade and has the 3.4 V6 and the automatic transmission. It has all the power options, Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture LS with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDX03E14D112963
Stock: 112963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-27-2020
- 236,215 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$2,495
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Clean title family van. Trade in vehicle. Run & drive good. Please come by for test drive. Thanks - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Clock, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Integrated Child Seat, Underbody Hoist, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture LS with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDX03E94D260388
Stock: 260388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-03-2019
- 85,202 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,498
Bob Howard Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
This 2004 Chevrolet Venture LS is proudly offered by Bob Howard Chevrolet This 2004 Chevrolet Venture comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. The Chevrolet Venture LS will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture LS with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDX03E64D113039
Stock: 4D113039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 161,350 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,650
Droubay Chevrolet Buick - Delta / Utah
Droubay Chevrolet is excited to offer this 2004 Chevrolet Venture Plus. You can tell this 2004 Chevrolet Venture has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 161,350mi and appears with a showroom shine. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Chevrolet Venture Plus is sure to sell fast. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! All used vehicles come with no charge warranty! See us in Delta, UT and Nephi, UT or on the web at www.droubaychevrolet.com. Call us at 800.925.6094 for any questions or to schedule an appointment. 'World Class Service with a Hometown Feeling'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture LS with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDX03E44D232613
Stock: 3065B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-22-2019
- 114,010 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,495
AutoNation Ford Westlake - Westlake / Ohio
Climate Package 3rd Row Seat Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo With CD Player Defogger; Rear-Window; Electric Engine; 3.4L 3400 V6 Sfi (185 Hp [138.0 Kw] @ 5200 Rpm; 210 Lb.-Ft. [283.5 N-M] @ 4000 Rpm) Exterior Solid Paint Glass; Solar-Ray Deep Tinted; Mid-; Rear-Side And Liftgate Mirrors; Outside Rearview; Power; Heated; Black; Folding Plus Cloth Plus Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Plus; 7-Passenger; 2Nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench And 3Rd Row 50/50 Split-Folding Bench Tires; P215/70R15; All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Wheels; 15" (38.1 Cm) Steel Wiper; Intermittent; Rear This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This is a very affordable, low mileage, dealer maintained, 2004 Chevrolet Venture wagon that is priced to sell, and can only be found at Autonation Ford Westlake. Call or click today. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture Plus with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDU03E84D229349
Stock: 4D229349
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 128,931 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,185
Pella Motors Buick Chevrolet GMC - Pella / Iowa
At Pella Motors our vast selection of Pre-Owned vehicles along with competitive pricing and financing options equals great deals and savings for you!2004 Chevrolet Venture Plus Extended Olympic White 2004 Chevrolet Venture Extended Passenger Van Plus 3.4L V6 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWDAs the owner of Pella Motors, Craig Ford strives to be an active member of the surrounding communities and is constantly active in different community events. Pella Motors is a family owned dealership, which is shown in our small town atmosphere at the dealership. Craig is a Veteran of the U.S. Army and proudly supports our troops and veterans.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture Plus with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDX03E94D222417
Stock: 575200B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 124,302 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,495
Northern Neck Chevrolet - Montross / Virginia
This is a GREAT DEAL! Nicely equipped, clean inside and outside and under the hood. If you have been hunting for features, plus comfort, plus dependability - this one adds it all up and you can stop your search right here! Stop by today or give us a call! 18175 Kings Highway Montross, VA 22520. (804) 493-8901
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture Plus with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDU03E04D259171
Stock: 24725B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-20-2019
- 62,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,695
Yemm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Galesburg / Illinois
4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2004 Chevrolet Venture 3.4L V6 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD Yemm gives you MORE value than other dealerships with the Yemm Advantage Program! -New Vehicles receive 1 Year / 15,000 mile Dent & Ding Coverage, Tire & Wheel Coverage and Key Protection Coverage for FREE! -Pre-owned Vehicles under 97,000 miles receive a 2 Year / 100,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Pre-owned Vehicles with 97,000 to 150,000 miles receive a 3 month / 3,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Some exclusions apply, call us for details! Call us at 309.344.2727. Visit us at 2195 N. Henderson St. Galesburg, IL. Conveniently located on Highway 34. The Yemm family has been serving the automotive needs of Central Illinois & Eastern Iowa for almost 60 years. We've worked hard to cultivate a welcoming family-owned atmosphere, and we feel proud to offer assistance to Galesburg and surrounding communities. When working with our knowledgeable and outgoing team, you discover a friendly and positive experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture Plus with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDX03E54D102341
Stock: P7815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
