  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Venture
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet Venture
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(53)
Appraise this car

1999 Chevrolet Venture Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard ABS. Standard side airbags. Optional traction control. Optional child safety seats. Optional power sliding right side door. Powerful V6 engine.
  • Rear seats are uncomfortably close to the floor. Toothy chrome grille.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Chevrolet Venture for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,374 - $2,362
Used Venture for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

It should be no surprise that Venture has surpassed previous Chevrolet minivan sales records, given the limited appeal of its mini-vac shaped, plastic-bodied predecessor, the Lumina Minivan. What is noteworthy is the Venture's competitive edge in today's hotly contested minivan market. Developed in concert with GM's European Opel division,

Venture enters its third model year wearing conservative yet modern sheetmetal capped by a toothy chrome grille. Looks aside, this minivan's strong suit is versatility, which has helped it gain a couple of "Best Buy'' accolades from the motoring media as well as our own nod as an outstanding entry in this ever-evolving segment. Its success can be measured by a number of functional family features, including an available driver-side sliding door, optional passenger-side power sliding door, available modular seating, optional integrated child seats, standard four-wheel antilock brakes and optional tractioncontrol ? even the ability to pull a 3,500 pound trailer load.

Three versions are available, in Base, LS or new-for-'99 LT trim. Choose a 112-inch wheelbase in three- or four-door bodystyles, or the 120-inch wheelbase as a four-door only. All Ventures come equipped with a 3.4-liter V6 that makes 185 horsepower, up from last year's 180, and a healthy 210 foot-pounds of torque. Designed to satisfy consumers on either side of the Atlantic Ocean, the Venture treats drivers with a communicative chassis, sharp steering, and almost nimble handling, all while providing room inside for up to eight passengers and a good amount of their belongings.

While the additional power is welcome, two other upgrades combine for improved driveability. The move to GM's 4T65-E fully electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive better matches shifting smoothness to engine performance. And going from P205s to P215/70R-15 tires as standard equipment provides a bigger footprint and better roadholding.

Other updates this year include making the rear window defogger standard and adding heated outside rearview mirrors. To help sweeten cabin air, a charcoal air filter is now part of the ventilation system. And four new metallic paints, in shades of blue, green, red and silver, join two leather interiors in neutral or gray on the color palette. Some carryover features worth noting are the optional dual-mode audio unit which allows rear passengers to listen to a CD via headphones while front passengers catch traffic reports on the radio, and a load-leveling suspension complete with auxiliary air hose. And for those who want a minivan for work instead of play, a Taxi Van model joins the Cargo Van in the 1999 Venture lineup.

Seating can be configured in several ways, beginning with the standard seven places among the front buckets, second-row 60/40 and third- row 50/50 split bench seats. New this year is an optional eight-seat setup that (thanks to the use of flip-and-fold modular buckets that weigh just 38 pounds each) can be easily removed or re-arranged to handle 32 different combinations of passengers and cargo. Not to be outdone by cubbyhole-happy Chrysler, Chevy's Venture can be outfitted with as many as 17 cup and drink box holders, as well as up to 26 storage compartments, including underseat stowage and a removable CD/cassette bin that can be locked inside the glove box.

Last year, while Chrysler was bragging that it pioneered the four-door minivan and Ford was dodging talk about doors to play up how well its Windstar scored in government crash tests, Chevrolet made the Venture the first of its ilk to receive standard side-impact airbags for both front passengers. Solidly in Venture's court, we had teased Chevy to offer an LTZ model with body-color grille. Well, GM responded with a Venture LT package, complete with custom leather seating, upgraded sound system, rear air and audio controls, a touring suspension and traction control. Not bad, but how about adding the "Z'' part of that equation next time and giving us a lower stance, a sporty wheel/tire package and a throaty exhaust note? Oh, and we'd still like that body-color grille.

Yes, we like the Venture, and whether you prefer the Chevy flavor or the Pontiac (Montana) and Oldsmobile (Silhouette) versions of the same van, we think any of the three finally have the credentials to go toe-to-toe with Chrysler, Ford and import minivans.

1999 Highlights

Venture gets some performance and safety enhancements. Other changes include additional seating choices, four new exterior and two new interior colors, as well as wider standard tires. There's a new LT model that packages an upgraded audio system with a touring suspension, traction control and captain's seats with available leather.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Chevrolet Venture.

5(30%)
4(30%)
3(28%)
2(10%)
1(2%)
3.8
53 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 53 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Highly recommend 99 Venture LT
rmsutton,02/28/2002
If you want a smooth comfortable ride with plenty of room, this is the vehicle for you. it's like driving around in your livingroom recliner.
Runs hot
courcollision,12/22/2011
Water stays filling up tank van runs hot open radiator cap and it fills it self back up don't know why!! Don't like the way you have to vent coolant system!!
Biggest piece of crap on the road
quag,03/16/2002
This car was junk; nothing more to say
Good design /poor quality
Chris,06/03/2008
I like the gas mileage and the responsive engine, but the Caravan is nicer to drive and feels more solid on the road. I had to replace the intake manifold gasket at 90000 kms, got partial payment from a GM goodwill warranty but had to replace valve lifters as well because antifreeze had leaked into the engine, cost out of own pocket about a thousand bucks. The body began to rust out prematurley along the roof line above the windsheild, the rocker panels, bottom of rear hatch, the hood and front fenders. I have had to replace 3 windsheild wiper motors at a cost of about 200 each (aftermarket )GM replacement was about 350. Water pump went at about 150000km, brakes shot at 110000kms,etc
See all 53 reviews of the 1999 Chevrolet Venture
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1999 Chevrolet Venture features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1999 Chevrolet Venture

Used 1999 Chevrolet Venture Overview

The Used 1999 Chevrolet Venture is offered in the following submodels: Venture Minivan. Available styles include LS 4dr Ext Minivan, 3dr Minivan, 4dr Ext Cargo Minivan, LS 4dr Minivan, 4dr Minivan, LT 4dr Ext Minivan, and 4dr Ext Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Chevrolet Venture?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Chevrolet Ventures are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Chevrolet Venture for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Chevrolet Venture.

Can't find a used 1999 Chevrolet Ventures you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Venture for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,278.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,899.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Venture for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,563.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $17,639.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Chevrolet Venture?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Venture lease specials

Related Used 1999 Chevrolet Venture info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles