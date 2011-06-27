Used 2002 Chevrolet Tracker SUV Consumer Reviews

Steve Little , 10/26/2015 ZR2 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A)

I've had my Tracker ZR2 for nearly 14 years now. Had 7 miles on it back then. Only 86500 miles now, plus about 40000 towed four wheels down behind my motorhome. It has never, NEVER, failed me or my wife. It is a small,, nimble, fun little 4X4. I'll admit, there are better and more powerful drivers out there. But, after all these years, it's still clean, tight and fun to drive. Everything works like it did the day I bought it. Did have a rear oil seal fail under warranty. Nothing since. Putting on my 3rd set of tires now and we are heading out in a few weeks driving it 3400 miles to Florida to be our runabout at our winter home in Bradenton Beach. Update: Now 4/2016. I'm more in love with my tracker than ever. We drove to Florida the end of November. The tracker was loaded with stuff including 2 or 3 hundred pounds on the hitch carrier. It performed flawlessly over the 6 day drive doing 500 to 700 miles a day. As a runabout car, it is great. Small enough to make a parking space most anywhere at the beach. 92k on it now . The body and mechanics are still as tight as when it was new. update 10/2016 I'll sound like a broken record, but still love it. About 93000 on it now. nothing much else has changed. I love the strong A/C in the tracker. It handles Florida summer well. Update 4/2017 Still going strong. The silver paint is in excellent condition. I need to restore the surface of the bumpers. They are oxidizing in the Florida sun. The interior is still excellent. Otherwise, no drips, no runs, no errors. Love it. Update 11/17. Nothing new to add except that the silver grey paint is still perfect after 15 years including two years parked in the Florida sun. Still love it. Update 4/2018. Living in Florida, the Sun is brutal. Yet, the silver paint is still great. I have had to have the tire cover restricted but it still looks great. I have 97k miles driving and about 40k towing behind my motorhome. The steering and suspension are still tight and solid. Everything still works and I still love it. Dine the last update, I've put on new belts. That's it! Update 11/1/18. Still love it. I have been noticing and issue of the battery draining quickly though. I need to see if there is a short somewhere.