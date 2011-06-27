Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Tahoe SUV
LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,467*
Total Cash Price
$38,308
LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,814*
Total Cash Price
$51,453
LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,911*
Total Cash Price
$52,955
LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,338*
Total Cash Price
$51,829
LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,419*
Total Cash Price
$37,557
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,516*
Total Cash Price
$39,059
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Tahoe SUV LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$797
|$820
|$845
|$870
|$4,104
|Maintenance
|$2,057
|$1,189
|$1,118
|$1,439
|$2,655
|$8,459
|Repairs
|$442
|$511
|$596
|$696
|$813
|$3,057
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,044
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,232
|Financing
|$2,060
|$1,656
|$1,227
|$767
|$277
|$5,988
|Depreciation
|$7,014
|$3,884
|$3,417
|$3,029
|$2,718
|$20,062
|Fuel
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$9,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,191
|$9,940
|$9,136
|$8,791
|$9,408
|$53,467
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Tahoe SUV LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,169
|$5,513
|Maintenance
|$2,763
|$1,597
|$1,502
|$1,933
|$3,566
|$11,361
|Repairs
|$593
|$686
|$800
|$934
|$1,092
|$4,106
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,745
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,998
|Financing
|$2,767
|$2,225
|$1,648
|$1,030
|$373
|$8,043
|Depreciation
|$9,420
|$5,217
|$4,590
|$4,069
|$3,651
|$26,947
|Fuel
|$2,419
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$12,846
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,747
|$13,351
|$12,271
|$11,808
|$12,637
|$71,814
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Tahoe SUV LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,167
|$1,203
|$5,674
|Maintenance
|$2,844
|$1,644
|$1,545
|$1,990
|$3,670
|$11,693
|Repairs
|$611
|$706
|$823
|$962
|$1,124
|$4,226
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,826
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,085
|Financing
|$2,848
|$2,290
|$1,696
|$1,060
|$384
|$8,278
|Depreciation
|$9,695
|$5,369
|$4,724
|$4,188
|$3,758
|$27,733
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,382
|$13,740
|$12,629
|$12,153
|$13,006
|$73,911
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Tahoe SUV LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,046
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$5,553
|Maintenance
|$2,783
|$1,609
|$1,512
|$1,947
|$3,592
|$11,444
|Repairs
|$598
|$691
|$806
|$941
|$1,100
|$4,136
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,766
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,019
|Financing
|$2,788
|$2,241
|$1,660
|$1,038
|$375
|$8,102
|Depreciation
|$9,489
|$5,255
|$4,623
|$4,099
|$3,678
|$27,143
|Fuel
|$2,437
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$12,940
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,906
|$13,448
|$12,361
|$11,894
|$12,729
|$72,338
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Tahoe SUV LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$4,024
|Maintenance
|$2,017
|$1,166
|$1,096
|$1,411
|$2,603
|$8,293
|Repairs
|$433
|$501
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,004
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,188
|Financing
|$2,020
|$1,624
|$1,203
|$752
|$272
|$5,871
|Depreciation
|$6,876
|$3,808
|$3,350
|$2,970
|$2,665
|$19,669
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,874
|$9,745
|$8,957
|$8,619
|$9,224
|$52,419
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Tahoe SUV LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$861
|$887
|$4,185
|Maintenance
|$2,098
|$1,213
|$1,140
|$1,467
|$2,707
|$8,625
|Repairs
|$450
|$521
|$607
|$709
|$829
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,084
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,276
|Financing
|$2,101
|$1,689
|$1,251
|$782
|$283
|$6,106
|Depreciation
|$7,151
|$3,960
|$3,484
|$3,089
|$2,772
|$20,456
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,509
|$10,135
|$9,315
|$8,964
|$9,593
|$54,516
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Tahoe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe in Virginia is:not available
