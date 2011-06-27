Used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV Consumer Reviews

Awesome Tahoe kolocar , 12/12/2015 LS 2WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Purchased this 2002 LS (with most of the LT features) in April 2015 with 104K on the clock. It's now December 2015 and we are approaching 123K. We have driven it on at least a half dozen trips between Dallas and Chicago, Asheville-NC and Colorado Springs. With the exception of having to replace the flex fuel module, the truck has been amazing. Extremely comfortable, and with handling reflexes that would otherwise be expected of a much smaller SUV. Absolutely love the 325 CID V8 - smooth and pulls strong all the way to 6000 rpm. It uses a quart of oil about every 6,000 miles - amazing. It has hauled anything we have had to stuff into it. June 18, 2016 Update: Just passed 132K. Have just been filling the tank and changing the oil/filter. And enjoying every mile behind the wheel. A comment on the suspension. The GM "ComfortRide" suspension is generally too soft for my liking. On normal roads it can get a little bouncy. But where the suspension really excels is on gravel or dirt roads, or pothole-filled gravel parking lots. Still, overall, I would like it to be more controlled in normal driving. Sept 30, 2016 Update: Just passed 139K miles. Still just changing the oil/filter, rotating the tires. Our most recent new task for the tireless Tahoe has been to tow a roughly 3000 pound travel trailer. Recently took in on a 3000 mile trip from Dallas to Myrtle Beach and back. We use tow-haul mode depending on the situation (hills, heavy traffic, etc.) - works as advertised. Even with the 3.73 rear end and the 325 CID V8 (yields about 1900RPM at 70MPH in 4th/OD gear), you feel the extra weight of the trailer. Still, the 325 seems to have plenty of power when needed when going up hills and passing slower traffic. Real world gas mileage continues to be 12-14 around town, 16-17 highway - without the trailer; 13-14 highway while towing the trailer. Performance Report Abuse

Best vehicle around vthokie12 , 12/19/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Purchased LT 4x4 model used with 42K miles on it...now 130K miles later the only thing I've had to do is put gas and oil in this work horse and it goes! I have owned everything under the sun and typically have maintenance problems with vehicles around 100K, but the Tahoe has broken that mold and I could not be happier. Hopefully they still make them like this when I buy a newer one.

This was the best car I've owned! Lindsey G. , 09/16/2015 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I'll miss my Tahoe. My mom and dad bought it with about 45k miles on it and gave it to me when it got to about 190k. I drove it for about 3 years until it got to 265k! I had to replace some things but at over 200k miles I felt like that was normal. Then, I got a 2009 Buick Enclave with 28k miles on it and have had to do more work to it than I ever thought about doing to the Tahoe! Great car to own. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2002 Tahoe LT w/Autoride Rhet , 03/15/2002 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Overall this has been the best vehicle I have ever owned! Power, Comfort, and Reliability.. it's all there! I test drove an LT with out the Autoride option, and one with... for the difference in price, the Autoride option is WELL WORTH the extra money! VERY SMOOTH RIDE!