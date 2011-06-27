  1. Home
Used 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Tahoe
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG131414
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg12/16 mpg12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.5/442.5 mi.354.0/472.0 mi.360.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29.5 gal.29.5 gal.30.0 gal.
Combined MPG131414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.38.1 ft.38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.9 in.
Front hip room59.9 in.59.9 in.60.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.7 in.64.7 in.65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.38.9 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room59.7 in.59.7 in.60.7 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.36.2 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.64.8 in.66.0 in.
Measurements
Length199.6 in.199.6 in.188.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.6000 lbs.6000 lbs.
Curb weight5332 lbs.4911 lbs.4525 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.6300 lbs.no
Cargo capacity, all seats in place66.9 cu.ft.66.9 cu.ft.no
Ground clearance8.0 in.7.2 in.7.2 in.
Height72.5 in.70.8 in.70.8 in.
Maximum payload1389.0 lbs.1469.0 lbs.1575.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.5 in.117.5 in.111.5 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.77.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colorsnono
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
Interior Colorsnono
  • Neutral
  • Red
  • Blue
  • Gray
