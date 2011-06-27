Used 2001 Chevrolet Suburban Consumer Reviews
Best automobile I ever had......................
Know that if you buy this vehicle you will have a reliable vehicle for life. I purchased my Suburban in 2001 with 22K miles on it and have driven this vehicle for 13 years as far as Nova Scotia Canada as well as many, many other states but this vehicle has taken me many miles and I have not had any problems with it. The tires are a little pricey but what can you expect for such a mega vehicle. The seats are comfortable, seating is awesome and which is why I purchased. I was infatuated with having a vehicle that seated 9 although at the time I only had 1 child. The vehicle has so much space. We would travel and be able to leave all the seats in and take our child bike as well as luggage. When we all wanted to take bikes we would take out the 3rd row and the bikes would sit up in there without taking any wheels off as well as luggage and cooler. I can't say anything bad about the Suburban. I cried when I sold mine. So 13years later and 289,000 miles!!!!! I sold my vehicle because I did notice around 270,000 miles the engine requires work. Watch out for the coils, its like 8 of them and they cost a whopping chunk of change. I could not get the check engine light to go off once I hit 270K miles no matter what I did to repair the vehicle. I still have no complaints because for the whole life of the truck I never fixed anything on the truck except replacing the fuel pump $600 so this baby has been good to me. Also please note as the truck gets older the gas mileage gets better. I drove from Raleigh NC to Orlando FL round trip for $228. Awesome!!!Once I had the engine problems I spent about $1200 on the car and still couldn't get the truck to drive as it once did and I lost my job and was unable to continue to work on the truck so I sold it for $3000 which I am more than satisfied with. I cried and kissed my baby on the day of sale. I wish I could have kept it forever and I would have changed out the motor and kept it moving....Please keep in mind, I am a woman driver and drove my baby like she was built but at the same time I took great care of her so I know that had something to do with how good of shape she was still in and how she was able to be reliable for me. I am in the market for buying another one..... It's 09/10/2016 and I still have not found one. I found a BMW 325ci convertible, sweet yes but nothing like my suburban. I am still in the market for buying another Suburban (it's 3/12/17), they are so costly and the miles are too high. I know I will NEVER find another one like mine, I gave birth to mine and watched it grow and leave the nest....:(
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Nothing but praise!
Purchased vehicle new for hauling the family and a utility trailer. After 217,000 miles of use that has expanded to include long road trips loaded to the max, towing an enclosed snowmobile trailer in Maine, many off road excursions in Maine and Colorado, and now towing a 23' travel trailer in the Rockies this truck has performed flawlessly. Besides general maintenance I have replaced a water pump, fuel pump, alternator, and rotors, once. The engine has never been opened except to replace an intake gasket. It is just now starting to burn some oil when pressed hard. Every single function on this vehicle still works. The transmission and brake issues have been resolved. This vehicle is awesome
Surprise! Great gas mileage
Everyone I talk to groans when they think of a Suburban and the gas it must use. Well, I want to set the record straight that I get 17-20 mpg, and most of the time 18mpg. I'm an at- home Mom, and my driving is a combo of freeway and side streets. It's been super reliable, and my dealer threw in free oil changes for life, which I love.
Best SUV and a low cost to operate
My Suburban was purchased used in 2001. The car had 18,000 miles when purchased. I use this car for work since the day I purchsed it. My average gas millage is a poor 16mpg but concidering the low maintenance cost to operate I feel Like I get 40mpg. The car has 428,000 miles and rides like a new car. Here is a list of my repairs. 160K first tune up done by myself. 210k & 400k a fuel pump gave out (850.00 ea. installed). At 250K the Air conditioner was replaced. At 340,000 I replace engine with a used 60K mile engine installed for 1,200.00. At 360K trans died (800.00 used and installed) Replaced back shocks and at 400,000 replaced rear rodors and pads, front rotor is original.
Impressed by Chevrolet. It's about time!
I was woried at first about owning an SUV and its reliability from Chvey. All I can say is wo. !I love this SUV! No problems what so ever that set me back. Very reliable. Great size, comfort, and can haul no problem.
Sponsored cars related to the Suburban
Related Used 2001 Chevrolet Suburban info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer