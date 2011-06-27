Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,636
|$15,669
|$18,030
|Clean
|$11,984
|$14,853
|$17,066
|Average
|$10,680
|$13,220
|$15,138
|Rough
|$9,375
|$11,588
|$13,210
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,991
|$18,533
|$21,292
|Clean
|$14,217
|$17,567
|$20,153
|Average
|$12,670
|$15,637
|$17,876
|Rough
|$11,122
|$13,706
|$15,599
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,995
|$17,257
|$19,798
|Clean
|$13,272
|$16,358
|$18,739
|Average
|$11,828
|$14,560
|$16,622
|Rough
|$10,383
|$12,763
|$14,505
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,205
|$18,636
|$21,312
|Clean
|$14,420
|$17,666
|$20,172
|Average
|$12,851
|$15,724
|$17,893
|Rough
|$11,281
|$13,783
|$15,614
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,344
|$21,041
|$23,927
|Clean
|$16,449
|$19,945
|$22,648
|Average
|$14,659
|$17,753
|$20,089
|Rough
|$12,868
|$15,561
|$17,530
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,682
|$20,129
|$22,822
|Clean
|$15,821
|$19,081
|$21,601
|Average
|$14,099
|$16,984
|$19,161
|Rough
|$12,377
|$14,887
|$16,720
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,806
|$19,937
|$23,149
|Clean
|$14,990
|$18,899
|$21,912
|Average
|$13,358
|$16,822
|$19,436
|Rough
|$11,727
|$14,745
|$16,960
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,037
|$16,689
|$19,525
|Clean
|$12,364
|$15,820
|$18,481
|Average
|$11,019
|$14,081
|$16,393
|Rough
|$9,673
|$12,343
|$14,305
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,086
|$15,506
|$17,403
|Clean
|$12,410
|$14,698
|$16,472
|Average
|$11,059
|$13,083
|$14,611
|Rough
|$9,708
|$11,468
|$12,750
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,269
|$22,107
|$25,863
|Clean
|$16,378
|$20,956
|$24,480
|Average
|$14,595
|$18,653
|$21,714
|Rough
|$12,812
|$16,350
|$18,948
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,556
|$26,262
|$29,935
|Clean
|$20,443
|$24,894
|$28,334
|Average
|$18,218
|$22,158
|$25,133
|Rough
|$15,993
|$19,423
|$21,931
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,835
|$20,400
|$22,424
|Clean
|$16,914
|$19,337
|$21,225
|Average
|$15,073
|$17,212
|$18,827
|Rough
|$13,232
|$15,087
|$16,428
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,980
|$29,418
|$34,417
|Clean
|$21,794
|$27,886
|$32,577
|Average
|$19,422
|$24,821
|$28,896
|Rough
|$17,050
|$21,757
|$25,215
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,278
|$17,894
|$20,707
|Clean
|$13,541
|$16,962
|$19,600
|Average
|$12,067
|$15,098
|$17,385
|Rough
|$10,593
|$13,234
|$15,171
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,431
|$17,314
|$19,569
|Clean
|$13,686
|$16,413
|$18,523
|Average
|$12,196
|$14,609
|$16,430
|Rough
|$10,707
|$12,805
|$14,337
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,510
|$28,816
|$33,713
|Clean
|$21,348
|$27,315
|$31,910
|Average
|$19,024
|$24,313
|$28,304
|Rough
|$16,701
|$21,311
|$24,699
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,228
|$17,293
|$19,685
|Clean
|$13,493
|$16,393
|$18,633
|Average
|$12,025
|$14,591
|$16,527
|Rough
|$10,556
|$12,790
|$14,422
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,134
|$26,306
|$29,572
|Clean
|$20,991
|$24,935
|$27,991
|Average
|$18,706
|$22,195
|$24,828
|Rough
|$16,421
|$19,455
|$21,666
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,829
|$21,185
|$23,811
|Clean
|$16,909
|$20,081
|$22,538
|Average
|$15,068
|$17,874
|$19,992
|Rough
|$13,228
|$15,667
|$17,445
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,656
|$21,728
|$24,902
|Clean
|$16,745
|$20,596
|$23,570
|Average
|$14,922
|$18,333
|$20,907
|Rough
|$13,099
|$16,069
|$18,244
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,939
|$22,147
|$24,665
|Clean
|$17,962
|$20,994
|$23,346
|Average
|$16,007
|$18,686
|$20,708
|Rough
|$14,051
|$16,379
|$18,070
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,004
|$18,646
|$21,480
|Clean
|$14,229
|$17,675
|$20,332
|Average
|$12,681
|$15,732
|$18,034
|Rough
|$11,132
|$13,790
|$15,737
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,975
|$19,130
|$21,596
|Clean
|$15,151
|$18,134
|$20,441
|Average
|$13,502
|$16,141
|$18,132
|Rough
|$11,852
|$14,148
|$15,822
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,854
|$21,576
|$25,241
|Clean
|$15,984
|$20,452
|$23,892
|Average
|$14,244
|$18,204
|$21,192
|Rough
|$12,504
|$15,957
|$18,493
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,956
|$24,266
|$28,390
|Clean
|$17,977
|$23,002
|$26,871
|Average
|$16,020
|$20,474
|$23,835
|Rough
|$14,064
|$17,947
|$20,799
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,128
|$20,003
|$23,019
|Clean
|$15,296
|$18,961
|$21,788
|Average
|$13,631
|$16,877
|$19,327
|Rough
|$11,966
|$14,794
|$16,865
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,401
|$20,930
|$23,689
|Clean
|$16,503
|$19,840
|$22,423
|Average
|$14,706
|$17,660
|$19,889
|Rough
|$12,910
|$15,479
|$17,356
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,131
|$19,918
|$22,868
|Clean
|$15,298
|$18,881
|$21,645
|Average
|$13,633
|$16,806
|$19,199
|Rough
|$11,968
|$14,731
|$16,754
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,711
|$18,331
|$21,149
|Clean
|$13,952
|$17,376
|$20,018
|Average
|$12,433
|$15,467
|$17,756
|Rough
|$10,914
|$13,557
|$15,494
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,817
|$22,205
|$25,619
|Clean
|$16,898
|$21,048
|$24,249
|Average
|$15,058
|$18,735
|$21,509
|Rough
|$13,219
|$16,422
|$18,769
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,530
|$18,901
|$21,533
|Clean
|$14,728
|$17,917
|$20,382
|Average
|$13,125
|$15,948
|$18,079
|Rough
|$11,522
|$13,979
|$15,776
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,667
|$20,056
|$23,463
|Clean
|$14,859
|$19,011
|$22,209
|Average
|$13,241
|$16,922
|$19,699
|Rough
|$11,624
|$14,833
|$17,190
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,735
|$18,306
|$21,088
|Clean
|$13,974
|$17,353
|$19,961
|Average
|$12,453
|$15,446
|$17,705
|Rough
|$10,932
|$13,539
|$15,450
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,181
|$12,848
|$14,162
|Clean
|$10,604
|$12,179
|$13,405
|Average
|$9,450
|$10,841
|$11,890
|Rough
|$8,296
|$9,502
|$10,376
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,362
|$22,226
|$26,002
|Clean
|$16,466
|$21,068
|$24,611
|Average
|$14,674
|$18,753
|$21,830
|Rough
|$12,881
|$16,438
|$19,050
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,738
|$22,722
|$25,831
|Clean
|$17,771
|$21,538
|$24,450
|Average
|$15,837
|$19,171
|$21,687
|Rough
|$13,902
|$16,804
|$18,925
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,559
|$16,078
|$18,809
|Clean
|$11,910
|$15,240
|$17,803
|Average
|$10,614
|$13,565
|$15,792
|Rough
|$9,318
|$11,890
|$13,780
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,256
|$21,083
|$24,068
|Clean
|$16,365
|$19,985
|$22,781
|Average
|$14,584
|$17,789
|$20,207
|Rough
|$12,803
|$15,593
|$17,633