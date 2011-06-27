  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,636$15,669$18,030
Clean$11,984$14,853$17,066
Average$10,680$13,220$15,138
Rough$9,375$11,588$13,210
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,991$18,533$21,292
Clean$14,217$17,567$20,153
Average$12,670$15,637$17,876
Rough$11,122$13,706$15,599
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,995$17,257$19,798
Clean$13,272$16,358$18,739
Average$11,828$14,560$16,622
Rough$10,383$12,763$14,505
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,205$18,636$21,312
Clean$14,420$17,666$20,172
Average$12,851$15,724$17,893
Rough$11,281$13,783$15,614
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,344$21,041$23,927
Clean$16,449$19,945$22,648
Average$14,659$17,753$20,089
Rough$12,868$15,561$17,530
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,682$20,129$22,822
Clean$15,821$19,081$21,601
Average$14,099$16,984$19,161
Rough$12,377$14,887$16,720
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,806$19,937$23,149
Clean$14,990$18,899$21,912
Average$13,358$16,822$19,436
Rough$11,727$14,745$16,960
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,037$16,689$19,525
Clean$12,364$15,820$18,481
Average$11,019$14,081$16,393
Rough$9,673$12,343$14,305
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,086$15,506$17,403
Clean$12,410$14,698$16,472
Average$11,059$13,083$14,611
Rough$9,708$11,468$12,750
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,269$22,107$25,863
Clean$16,378$20,956$24,480
Average$14,595$18,653$21,714
Rough$12,812$16,350$18,948
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,556$26,262$29,935
Clean$20,443$24,894$28,334
Average$18,218$22,158$25,133
Rough$15,993$19,423$21,931
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,835$20,400$22,424
Clean$16,914$19,337$21,225
Average$15,073$17,212$18,827
Rough$13,232$15,087$16,428
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,980$29,418$34,417
Clean$21,794$27,886$32,577
Average$19,422$24,821$28,896
Rough$17,050$21,757$25,215
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,278$17,894$20,707
Clean$13,541$16,962$19,600
Average$12,067$15,098$17,385
Rough$10,593$13,234$15,171
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,431$17,314$19,569
Clean$13,686$16,413$18,523
Average$12,196$14,609$16,430
Rough$10,707$12,805$14,337
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,510$28,816$33,713
Clean$21,348$27,315$31,910
Average$19,024$24,313$28,304
Rough$16,701$21,311$24,699
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,228$17,293$19,685
Clean$13,493$16,393$18,633
Average$12,025$14,591$16,527
Rough$10,556$12,790$14,422
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,134$26,306$29,572
Clean$20,991$24,935$27,991
Average$18,706$22,195$24,828
Rough$16,421$19,455$21,666
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,829$21,185$23,811
Clean$16,909$20,081$22,538
Average$15,068$17,874$19,992
Rough$13,228$15,667$17,445
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,656$21,728$24,902
Clean$16,745$20,596$23,570
Average$14,922$18,333$20,907
Rough$13,099$16,069$18,244
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,939$22,147$24,665
Clean$17,962$20,994$23,346
Average$16,007$18,686$20,708
Rough$14,051$16,379$18,070
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,004$18,646$21,480
Clean$14,229$17,675$20,332
Average$12,681$15,732$18,034
Rough$11,132$13,790$15,737
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,975$19,130$21,596
Clean$15,151$18,134$20,441
Average$13,502$16,141$18,132
Rough$11,852$14,148$15,822
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,854$21,576$25,241
Clean$15,984$20,452$23,892
Average$14,244$18,204$21,192
Rough$12,504$15,957$18,493
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,956$24,266$28,390
Clean$17,977$23,002$26,871
Average$16,020$20,474$23,835
Rough$14,064$17,947$20,799
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,128$20,003$23,019
Clean$15,296$18,961$21,788
Average$13,631$16,877$19,327
Rough$11,966$14,794$16,865
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,401$20,930$23,689
Clean$16,503$19,840$22,423
Average$14,706$17,660$19,889
Rough$12,910$15,479$17,356
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,131$19,918$22,868
Clean$15,298$18,881$21,645
Average$13,633$16,806$19,199
Rough$11,968$14,731$16,754
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,711$18,331$21,149
Clean$13,952$17,376$20,018
Average$12,433$15,467$17,756
Rough$10,914$13,557$15,494
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,817$22,205$25,619
Clean$16,898$21,048$24,249
Average$15,058$18,735$21,509
Rough$13,219$16,422$18,769
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,530$18,901$21,533
Clean$14,728$17,917$20,382
Average$13,125$15,948$18,079
Rough$11,522$13,979$15,776
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,667$20,056$23,463
Clean$14,859$19,011$22,209
Average$13,241$16,922$19,699
Rough$11,624$14,833$17,190
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,735$18,306$21,088
Clean$13,974$17,353$19,961
Average$12,453$15,446$17,705
Rough$10,932$13,539$15,450
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,181$12,848$14,162
Clean$10,604$12,179$13,405
Average$9,450$10,841$11,890
Rough$8,296$9,502$10,376
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,362$22,226$26,002
Clean$16,466$21,068$24,611
Average$14,674$18,753$21,830
Rough$12,881$16,438$19,050
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,738$22,722$25,831
Clean$17,771$21,538$24,450
Average$15,837$19,171$21,687
Rough$13,902$16,804$18,925
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,559$16,078$18,809
Clean$11,910$15,240$17,803
Average$10,614$13,565$15,792
Rough$9,318$11,890$13,780
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,256$21,083$24,068
Clean$16,365$19,985$22,781
Average$14,584$17,789$20,207
Rough$12,803$15,593$17,633
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,984 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,853 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,984 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,853 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,984 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,853 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD ranges from $9,375 to $18,030, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.