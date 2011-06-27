  1. Home
Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Silverado 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,425
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,425
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,425
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,425
Torque373 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower353 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle52.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,425
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,425
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,425
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,425
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,425
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,425
Front head room41.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,425
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,425
Front track68.6 in.
Length249.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight5772 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height76.0 in.
Maximum payload4128 lbs.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,425
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Brown Metallic
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Black
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Black Cherry Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, cloth
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,425
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT265/75R E tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,425
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,425
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
