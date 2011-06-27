2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Consumer Reviews

kojak , 05/27/2019 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

I switched from Ford to Chevy almost 5 years ago and have been very happy with my 2016 Silverado 1500 Z71 with the 6.0L engine. I wanted more towing ability and upgraded to a 2019 2500HD with the turbo diesel in the high country trim. Im taking it for a cross country trip in 2 weeks and will post my experience when back home. So far, very pleased. Its definitely a much bigger, heavier truck than the 1500 and requires a bit more awareness in navigating tight spaces (highway construction, congested parking spots etc). The high country trim is very upscale and everything works like my 2016 so its an easy transition for controls, electronics etc. The diesel has a lot of grunt and the heavy truck can move pretty quick. The quality is good, ride is relatively quiet for a diesel and have not experienced any mechanical issues so far. Update: We've got about 9000 miles on the truck by now. 6000 was in one trip towing an enclosed v-nose trailer from VA to CO to AZ to NM to UT and back to VA. We've also taken couple to trips to the Smoky Mountains and up north to Mass. Extremely pleased with the truck, mileage is exceptional for a big rig, power is outstanding and the high country trim inside is very nice. I liked the interior controls of my last Silverado and so it was a very easy transition since they are very similar. As a 1st time diesel truck owner, I was amazed at the easy availability go diesel fuel all over the country, rare to find a gas station near a highway that didn't sell it. Seem to go through a 2.5 gal container of DEF every 2k miles or so. I've seen the new trucks from Ford, Dodge and even the new 2020 Silverado. I still think my truck is one of the best looking trucks out there but I could be prejudiced, lol! Finally, the 6 speed transmission works fine for me, no issues towing or otherwise. The exhaust brake was a great help coming down those steep Rocky Mountain descents towing 2 baggers.