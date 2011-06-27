Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,581*
Total Cash Price
$58,627
LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,203*
Total Cash Price
$52,679
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,990*
Total Cash Price
$56,078
LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,431*
Total Cash Price
$45,032
Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,038*
Total Cash Price
$43,333
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,982*
Total Cash Price
$58,202
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$84,376*
Total Cash Price
$59,901
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,235*
Total Cash Price
$44,182
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,769*
Total Cash Price
$61,600
LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,841*
Total Cash Price
$42,483
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,620*
Total Cash Price
$48,006
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,841*
Total Cash Price
$42,483
LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,211*
Total Cash Price
$50,555
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,793*
Total Cash Price
$55,228
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,203*
Total Cash Price
$52,679
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,604*
Total Cash Price
$52,254
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,118
|$1,151
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$1,259
|$5,934
|Maintenance
|$1,822
|$2,160
|$2,942
|$894
|$5,214
|$13,031
|Repairs
|$682
|$791
|$923
|$1,078
|$1,256
|$4,729
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,119
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,373
|Financing
|$3,153
|$2,535
|$1,877
|$1,174
|$425
|$9,165
|Depreciation
|$10,863
|$5,227
|$4,600
|$4,077
|$3,658
|$28,425
|Fuel
|$3,375
|$3,478
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$3,801
|$17,923
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,132
|$15,405
|$15,172
|$12,196
|$15,675
|$82,581
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,131
|$5,332
|Maintenance
|$1,637
|$1,941
|$2,644
|$804
|$4,685
|$11,709
|Repairs
|$613
|$711
|$830
|$968
|$1,128
|$4,249
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,802
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,031
|Financing
|$2,833
|$2,278
|$1,686
|$1,055
|$382
|$8,235
|Depreciation
|$9,761
|$4,697
|$4,133
|$3,663
|$3,287
|$25,542
|Fuel
|$3,033
|$3,125
|$3,218
|$3,315
|$3,415
|$16,105
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,684
|$13,842
|$13,633
|$10,959
|$14,085
|$74,203
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,168
|$1,204
|$5,676
|Maintenance
|$1,742
|$2,066
|$2,814
|$855
|$4,987
|$12,465
|Repairs
|$652
|$756
|$883
|$1,031
|$1,201
|$4,524
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,983
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$3,226
|Financing
|$3,016
|$2,425
|$1,795
|$1,123
|$407
|$8,766
|Depreciation
|$10,391
|$5,000
|$4,400
|$3,899
|$3,499
|$27,189
|Fuel
|$3,229
|$3,326
|$3,425
|$3,528
|$3,635
|$17,144
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,083
|$14,735
|$14,512
|$11,666
|$14,994
|$78,990
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$884
|$911
|$938
|$967
|$4,558
|Maintenance
|$1,399
|$1,659
|$2,260
|$687
|$4,005
|$10,010
|Repairs
|$524
|$607
|$709
|$828
|$965
|$3,633
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,396
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$2,591
|Financing
|$2,422
|$1,947
|$1,442
|$902
|$326
|$7,039
|Depreciation
|$8,344
|$4,015
|$3,533
|$3,131
|$2,810
|$21,834
|Fuel
|$2,593
|$2,671
|$2,751
|$2,833
|$2,919
|$13,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,536
|$11,833
|$11,654
|$9,368
|$12,041
|$63,431
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$826
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$930
|$4,386
|Maintenance
|$1,346
|$1,596
|$2,175
|$661
|$3,854
|$9,632
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$928
|$3,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,305
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,493
|Financing
|$2,331
|$1,874
|$1,387
|$868
|$314
|$6,774
|Depreciation
|$8,029
|$3,864
|$3,400
|$3,013
|$2,704
|$21,010
|Fuel
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$2,647
|$2,726
|$2,809
|$13,248
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,837
|$11,386
|$11,214
|$9,015
|$11,586
|$61,038
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$1,212
|$1,249
|$5,891
|Maintenance
|$1,808
|$2,144
|$2,921
|$888
|$5,176
|$12,937
|Repairs
|$677
|$785
|$917
|$1,070
|$1,247
|$4,695
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,096
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,348
|Financing
|$3,130
|$2,517
|$1,863
|$1,166
|$422
|$9,098
|Depreciation
|$10,785
|$5,190
|$4,566
|$4,047
|$3,632
|$28,219
|Fuel
|$3,351
|$3,452
|$3,555
|$3,662
|$3,773
|$17,794
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,957
|$15,293
|$15,062
|$12,108
|$15,562
|$81,982
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$1,211
|$1,248
|$1,286
|$6,063
|Maintenance
|$1,861
|$2,207
|$3,006
|$914
|$5,327
|$13,315
|Repairs
|$697
|$808
|$943
|$1,101
|$1,283
|$4,832
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,187
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,446
|Financing
|$3,222
|$2,590
|$1,918
|$1,200
|$434
|$9,364
|Depreciation
|$11,100
|$5,341
|$4,700
|$4,165
|$3,738
|$29,043
|Fuel
|$3,449
|$3,553
|$3,659
|$3,769
|$3,883
|$18,313
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,657
|$15,740
|$15,502
|$12,462
|$16,016
|$84,376
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$842
|$867
|$893
|$920
|$948
|$4,472
|Maintenance
|$1,373
|$1,628
|$2,217
|$674
|$3,929
|$9,821
|Repairs
|$514
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$946
|$3,564
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,350
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,542
|Financing
|$2,376
|$1,910
|$1,414
|$885
|$320
|$6,907
|Depreciation
|$8,187
|$3,940
|$3,466
|$3,072
|$2,757
|$21,422
|Fuel
|$2,544
|$2,621
|$2,699
|$2,780
|$2,864
|$13,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,186
|$11,610
|$11,434
|$9,192
|$11,813
|$62,235
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,175
|$1,209
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$1,322
|$6,235
|Maintenance
|$1,914
|$2,269
|$3,091
|$940
|$5,478
|$13,692
|Repairs
|$716
|$831
|$970
|$1,132
|$1,320
|$4,969
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,277
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,544
|Financing
|$3,313
|$2,664
|$1,972
|$1,234
|$447
|$9,629
|Depreciation
|$11,414
|$5,493
|$4,833
|$4,283
|$3,844
|$29,867
|Fuel
|$3,547
|$3,654
|$3,763
|$3,876
|$3,993
|$18,833
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,356
|$16,186
|$15,941
|$12,815
|$16,471
|$86,769
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$912
|$4,300
|Maintenance
|$1,320
|$1,565
|$2,132
|$648
|$3,778
|$9,443
|Repairs
|$494
|$573
|$669
|$781
|$910
|$3,427
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,260
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,444
|Financing
|$2,285
|$1,837
|$1,360
|$851
|$308
|$6,641
|Depreciation
|$7,872
|$3,788
|$3,333
|$2,954
|$2,651
|$20,598
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,487
|$11,163
|$10,994
|$8,838
|$11,359
|$59,841
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$915
|$942
|$971
|$1,000
|$1,031
|$4,859
|Maintenance
|$1,492
|$1,768
|$2,409
|$732
|$4,269
|$10,671
|Repairs
|$558
|$647
|$756
|$883
|$1,028
|$3,873
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,554
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,762
|Financing
|$2,582
|$2,076
|$1,537
|$962
|$348
|$7,504
|Depreciation
|$8,895
|$4,280
|$3,766
|$3,338
|$2,996
|$23,276
|Fuel
|$2,764
|$2,848
|$2,932
|$3,020
|$3,112
|$14,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,760
|$12,614
|$12,423
|$9,987
|$12,836
|$67,620
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$912
|$4,300
|Maintenance
|$1,320
|$1,565
|$2,132
|$648
|$3,778
|$9,443
|Repairs
|$494
|$573
|$669
|$781
|$910
|$3,427
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,260
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,444
|Financing
|$2,285
|$1,837
|$1,360
|$851
|$308
|$6,641
|Depreciation
|$7,872
|$3,788
|$3,333
|$2,954
|$2,651
|$20,598
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,487
|$11,163
|$10,994
|$8,838
|$11,359
|$59,841
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$964
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$5,117
|Maintenance
|$1,571
|$1,862
|$2,537
|$771
|$4,496
|$11,237
|Repairs
|$588
|$682
|$796
|$929
|$1,083
|$4,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,689
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,908
|Financing
|$2,719
|$2,186
|$1,618
|$1,013
|$367
|$7,903
|Depreciation
|$9,368
|$4,508
|$3,966
|$3,515
|$3,155
|$24,512
|Fuel
|$2,911
|$2,999
|$3,088
|$3,181
|$3,277
|$15,456
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,810
|$13,284
|$13,083
|$10,517
|$13,517
|$71,211
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$1,186
|$5,590
|Maintenance
|$1,716
|$2,035
|$2,772
|$842
|$4,911
|$12,276
|Repairs
|$642
|$745
|$870
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,455
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,938
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$3,177
|Financing
|$2,971
|$2,388
|$1,768
|$1,106
|$400
|$8,633
|Depreciation
|$10,234
|$4,924
|$4,333
|$3,840
|$3,446
|$26,777
|Fuel
|$3,180
|$3,276
|$3,374
|$3,475
|$3,580
|$16,884
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,733
|$14,512
|$14,292
|$11,489
|$14,767
|$77,793
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,131
|$5,332
|Maintenance
|$1,637
|$1,941
|$2,644
|$804
|$4,685
|$11,709
|Repairs
|$613
|$711
|$830
|$968
|$1,128
|$4,249
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,802
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,031
|Financing
|$2,833
|$2,278
|$1,686
|$1,055
|$382
|$8,235
|Depreciation
|$9,761
|$4,697
|$4,133
|$3,663
|$3,287
|$25,542
|Fuel
|$3,033
|$3,125
|$3,218
|$3,315
|$3,415
|$16,105
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,684
|$13,842
|$13,633
|$10,959
|$14,085
|$74,203
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$996
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$5,289
|Maintenance
|$1,624
|$1,925
|$2,622
|$797
|$4,647
|$11,615
|Repairs
|$608
|$705
|$823
|$961
|$1,119
|$4,215
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,780
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,006
|Financing
|$2,811
|$2,260
|$1,673
|$1,047
|$379
|$8,168
|Depreciation
|$9,683
|$4,659
|$4,100
|$3,633
|$3,261
|$25,336
|Fuel
|$3,009
|$3,100
|$3,192
|$3,288
|$3,387
|$15,975
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,509
|$13,730
|$13,523
|$10,871
|$13,972
|$73,604
True Cost To Own®
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD in Virginia is:not available
