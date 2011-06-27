  1. Home
Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

5(75%)4(0%)3(0%)2(12%)1(13%)
4.1
8 reviews
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Truck

Joe, 09/05/2008
I have always been a Ford guy, but when shopping for the F250 versus Silverado 2500, I thought the Chevy had a better ride, a nicer interior, a the dealer was very aggressive in terms of pricing. Mileage has been OK so far, well within my expectations. Also, very pleased with the looks of the truck.

2008 chevy 2500 hd

beikegm, 08/30/2011
Major disappointment. Transmission problems since day one, door lock actuators fail repeatedly, overheats when pulling a trailer. Had rims and chrome trim replaced from corrosion, and it's doing it again! gm wont replace it a second time. Trying to trade it off but can't find a dealer who will give me anything for it. Learned my lesson after 20 years of being a gm only owner it's time to change.

Gas is out. Diesel's in!

Diesel Convert, 08/09/2008
I've been studying diesels for a few years now. Wanted one in a 2005 Liberty, wife at the time didn't. Finally bought what I wanted after the divorce. Went from two vehicles to one, so this is a daily driver and the only viable daily driver amongst the big three IMO. I get 14 mpg city A/C on (with lots of idling and sitting at lights), 19.5 highway (70 to 75 mph). Not bad for a vehicle that weighs this much and can tow 15,400 lbs. Can't imagine feeding the old gas big block! Ride is a little rough on bad roads because of the heavy duty nature. I'm researching how to change that (airbags, different springs/shocks). With a load, it's perfect.

Great truck

Neil, 09/24/2010
I chose this model as it could be converted to also use CNG and now I get about 20 mpg (CNG) on the freeway at 65 - 70 mph. With gasoline it would be 3 mpg better but CNG is $1.53/gal I use it in the mountains (+9000 feet) and it just goes anywhere. Upgraded to 285/75/16 tires for a snowplow (clearance) - Plow works fine with the 160 amp alternator. Replaced the catalytic converter in first year but otherwise no problems and I now have 34K miles and 2 years on it. I enjoy driving this truck. Its comfortable and rides easy. I tow a 8000 lb back hoe trailer with ease.

Worth every penny

Azmedian, 10/31/2007
08 2500HD 4x4 Z71 Ext. Cab LTZ Black/Black Ive only had the truck a few days but I took a 500 mile trip to the Applilachian Mts. RJ Winter park & took it on some trails it handled better than expected & I never put it in 4-wheel drive.

