Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
217,000 miles and never stopped
i bought my 2004 chevy 2500hd 2dr 2wd longbed regular cab from my stepdad and its been great. He bought it brand new for quite a bit of money and sold it to me because he wanted a new truck for the farm. it has 217,000 miles and has never had to have it in the shop. the biggest thing i've had to do with it is put new tires on it. Its very reliable. I love this truck to death. I hate the gas mileage, but i have way more power than any other 3/4 ton truck i know. i wish it was a duramax but hey, im not complaining. it holds its value very well, and looks great. the tranny and engine aren't showing any signs of quitting so im good. i suggest this truck for anyone pulling a trailer or camper.
camper
top all around preformer
just ok
from day 1 chevy denied the steering bang/knocking in the steering box nothing to worry about. at 86900 miles Driver side exhaust manifold bolts broke off in head. I'm having oil pressure problems(25 psi), metal shaving on the oil drain plug, clogged oil filter. Idling a bit rough. low lifter noise. side door trim continues to turn yellow so I painted them all black. Stereo cd broke after 1 year.
