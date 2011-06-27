2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Review
- Powerful drivetrain, competitive tow ratings, innovative features, spacious cabins.
- Low-quality interior materials, questionable build quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A strong drivetrain, combined with a capable suspension and numerous available options, makes this truck a solid choice for those who need a little more capability than your average half-ton.
2004 Highlights
A short bed crew cab version is now available that offers the innovative Quadrasteer four-wheel steering system. The standard features list is plumped up with the addition of cruise control, power door locks, black body side moldings, chrome bumpers, upgraded wheels and an AM/FM radio with CD player. OnStar is now standard on the LT trim level, the Z71 Off-Road package is upgraded to include more luxury items (such as power windows and deep-tinted glass) and six-lug, polished aluminum wheels are now optional.
johnterry,02/19/2011
Bought this truck used with 115,000 miles on it for a bargin price at the GM dealer. Wow! Nice! I've owned many of work trucks but this one is the beast of beasts. 15 city & highway, pulling or empty is consistant. Power going up hills equal to running on level ground.Expensive to maintain, yes, but, a small price in comparision with total reliability. Bounced between Ford & GM, but now, I'm totally sold on GM. I've never owned a new truck, it's the used ones that really prove themselves...LME-DJ tested!
d3mon31,04/05/2010
i bought my 2004 chevy 2500hd 2dr 2wd longbed regular cab from my stepdad and its been great. He bought it brand new for quite a bit of money and sold it to me because he wanted a new truck for the farm. it has 217,000 miles and has never had to have it in the shop. the biggest thing i've had to do with it is put new tires on it. Its very reliable. I love this truck to death. I hate the gas mileage, but i have way more power than any other 3/4 ton truck i know. i wish it was a duramax but hey, im not complaining. it holds its value very well, and looks great. the tranny and engine aren't showing any signs of quitting so im good. i suggest this truck for anyone pulling a trailer or camper.
chevy man,12/18/2008
Love this truck. Never short on power. Put a kn intake on it and power and acceleration has improved even more. Me and my wifes daily driver have had problems with electronics and radio luckily covered under warranty. Despite problems though me and my wife still love this truck, however I have not ever seen this truck get over 15 mpg city or hwy. I want to know what you guys getting 17 are doing. Overall great dependable and more than able truck. I would put it against Ford, Dodge, or Toyota any day
cueq33,03/06/2004
Powerful and Classy. It could use better fuel mileage. It has everything a Tahoe could have but it has a bed. Worth getting the Lt package.
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
