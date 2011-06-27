  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500
  4. Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(38)
Appraise this car

2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful drivetrain, competitive tow ratings, innovative features, spacious cabins.
  • Low-quality interior materials, questionable build quality.
Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Chevrolet Silverado 2500 for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,740 - $5,226
Used Silverado 2500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A strong drivetrain, combined with a capable suspension and numerous available options, makes this truck a solid choice for those who need a little more capability than your average half-ton.

2004 Highlights

A short bed crew cab version is now available that offers the innovative Quadrasteer four-wheel steering system. The standard features list is plumped up with the addition of cruise control, power door locks, black body side moldings, chrome bumpers, upgraded wheels and an AM/FM radio with CD player. OnStar is now standard on the LT trim level, the Z71 Off-Road package is upgraded to include more luxury items (such as power windows and deep-tinted glass) and six-lug, polished aluminum wheels are now optional.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

5(55%)
4(34%)
3(8%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.4
38 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 38 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Working/Playing Man's Truck!
johnterry,02/19/2011
Bought this truck used with 115,000 miles on it for a bargin price at the GM dealer. Wow! Nice! I've owned many of work trucks but this one is the beast of beasts. 15 city & highway, pulling or empty is consistant. Power going up hills equal to running on level ground.Expensive to maintain, yes, but, a small price in comparision with total reliability. Bounced between Ford & GM, but now, I'm totally sold on GM. I've never owned a new truck, it's the used ones that really prove themselves...LME-DJ tested!
217,000 miles and never stopped
d3mon31,04/05/2010
i bought my 2004 chevy 2500hd 2dr 2wd longbed regular cab from my stepdad and its been great. He bought it brand new for quite a bit of money and sold it to me because he wanted a new truck for the farm. it has 217,000 miles and has never had to have it in the shop. the biggest thing i've had to do with it is put new tires on it. Its very reliable. I love this truck to death. I hate the gas mileage, but i have way more power than any other 3/4 ton truck i know. i wish it was a duramax but hey, im not complaining. it holds its value very well, and looks great. the tranny and engine aren't showing any signs of quitting so im good. i suggest this truck for anyone pulling a trailer or camper.
2004 crew cab Silverado 2500 2wd
chevy man,12/18/2008
Love this truck. Never short on power. Put a kn intake on it and power and acceleration has improved even more. Me and my wifes daily driver have had problems with electronics and radio luckily covered under warranty. Despite problems though me and my wife still love this truck, however I have not ever seen this truck get over 15 mpg city or hwy. I want to know what you guys getting 17 are doing. Overall great dependable and more than able truck. I would put it against Ford, Dodge, or Toyota any day
Great buy
cueq33,03/06/2004
Powerful and Classy. It could use better fuel mileage. It has everything a Tahoe could have but it has a bed. Worth getting the Lt package.
See all 38 reviews of the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 features & specs
More about the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Overview

The Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 2500 Crew Cab, Silverado 2500 Regular Cab, Silverado 2500 Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

Can't find a used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500 for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $10,243.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,256.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 2500 for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,114.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,234.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Silverado 2500 lease specials

Related Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles