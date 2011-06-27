Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

A Working/Playing Man's Truck! johnterry , 02/19/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought this truck used with 115,000 miles on it for a bargin price at the GM dealer. Wow! Nice! I've owned many of work trucks but this one is the beast of beasts. 15 city & highway, pulling or empty is consistant. Power going up hills equal to running on level ground.Expensive to maintain, yes, but, a small price in comparision with total reliability. Bounced between Ford & GM, but now, I'm totally sold on GM. I've never owned a new truck, it's the used ones that really prove themselves...LME-DJ tested! Report Abuse

2004 crew cab Silverado 2500 2wd chevy man , 12/18/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Love this truck. Never short on power. Put a kn intake on it and power and acceleration has improved even more. Me and my wifes daily driver have had problems with electronics and radio luckily covered under warranty. Despite problems though me and my wife still love this truck, however I have not ever seen this truck get over 15 mpg city or hwy. I want to know what you guys getting 17 are doing. Overall great dependable and more than able truck. I would put it against Ford, Dodge, or Toyota any day

Great buy cueq33 , 03/06/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Powerful and Classy. It could use better fuel mileage. It has everything a Tahoe could have but it has a bed. Worth getting the Lt package.

Great truck lbsorensen , 05/15/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We bought this truck 2 years ago. My husband is in construction and needed a work truck, but we also needed something that suit the family with 3 teens. Love this truck, lots of room, lots of power.