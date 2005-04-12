Vehicle overview

Chevrolet's modern full-size pickup has been around in one form or another since the early '60s. Now into its sixth generation, the Silverado, as it's now called, boasts classic styling and a wide variety of body styles and drivetrain options. A perennial competitor to the full-size offerings from Ford and Dodge, Chevrolet typically finishes a close second in sales, mostly due to the fact that it shares customers with the almost identically equipped GMC Sierra. Typically, combined sales of the two trucks outdo the F-Series. Often first to market with unique innovations, Chevy trucks also offer the OnStar communications system that provides the convenience of 24-hour on-call assistance for everything from tow truck calls to dinner reservations.

Combine this with a wide variety of cabin amenities, and the Silverado presents a compelling package, especially for those who do a lot of towing and hauling. With a class-leading tow rating of 10,300 pounds, the Silverado 1500HD is the way to go if you need all-out towing capability in a light-duty pickup. In fact, the HD is a nice compromise; the work capabilities of the truck are close to those of the 2500-series pickups, and the day-in and day-out livability is just as good as a regular 1500. Sealing the deal is a standard 6.0-liter V8 that's just as strong as the competition's best.

The Silverado is really starting to show its age, however, compared to the newer full-size offerings from Dodge, Ford and Nissan. The F-150 trumps the Silverado in terms of ride comfort, and the Ram and Titan boast superior overall refinement, not to mention excellent V8s of their own (though neither can match the 1500HD's tow rating). And all three surpass the Silverado when it comes to interior design. Unless towing capacity is your primary reason for buying a Silverado 1500HD, we would encourage you to try out the competition before you buy.