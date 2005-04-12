Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD
- Roomy crew cab can carry six passengers, strong 6.0-liter V8 engine, top-notch tow rating.
- Dated interior with low-grade materials, questionable build quality.
A powerful drivetrain and stout underpinnings make the Silverado 1500HD a good option for buyers who like the size of a half-ton pickup but require extra towing capacity. If you don't plan to tow, the Nissan Titan and Dodge Ram are better overall trucks.
Vehicle overview
Chevrolet's modern full-size pickup has been around in one form or another since the early '60s. Now into its sixth generation, the Silverado, as it's now called, boasts classic styling and a wide variety of body styles and drivetrain options. A perennial competitor to the full-size offerings from Ford and Dodge, Chevrolet typically finishes a close second in sales, mostly due to the fact that it shares customers with the almost identically equipped GMC Sierra. Typically, combined sales of the two trucks outdo the F-Series. Often first to market with unique innovations, Chevy trucks also offer the OnStar communications system that provides the convenience of 24-hour on-call assistance for everything from tow truck calls to dinner reservations.
Combine this with a wide variety of cabin amenities, and the Silverado presents a compelling package, especially for those who do a lot of towing and hauling. With a class-leading tow rating of 10,300 pounds, the Silverado 1500HD is the way to go if you need all-out towing capability in a light-duty pickup. In fact, the HD is a nice compromise; the work capabilities of the truck are close to those of the 2500-series pickups, and the day-in and day-out livability is just as good as a regular 1500. Sealing the deal is a standard 6.0-liter V8 that's just as strong as the competition's best.
The Silverado is really starting to show its age, however, compared to the newer full-size offerings from Dodge, Ford and Nissan. The F-150 trumps the Silverado in terms of ride comfort, and the Ram and Titan boast superior overall refinement, not to mention excellent V8s of their own (though neither can match the 1500HD's tow rating). And all three surpass the Silverado when it comes to interior design. Unless towing capacity is your primary reason for buying a Silverado 1500HD, we would encourage you to try out the competition before you buy.
Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD models
The Silverado 1500HD comes in the crew cab body style only, and is available in three trim levels: LT1, LT2 and LT3. Intended as a truck for recreational use rather than hard-core work duty, the crew cab configuration provides a spacious passenger cabin without the harsh ride typical of most workhorse crew cabs. Well-equipped LT1 models include cruise control, keyless entry, an AM/FM/CD stereo, dual-zone manual air conditioning and a driver message center that monitors multiple vehicle systems. The LT2 adds automatic climate control, a power driver seat and Bose audio. The LT3 includes dual 10-way power leather seats, a six-disc CD changer and alloy wheels.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Under the hood is a 6.0-liter V8 rated at 300 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque. Handling the shifting needs of the 6.0-liter V8 is a heavy-duty four-speed automatic transmission. With overdrive and a tow-haul mode that adjusts shift points for better performance under load, this transmission-engine combo allows the 1500HD to tow up to 10,400 pounds. Larger four-wheel disc brakes borrowed from the three-quarter-ton lineup assure that you'll be able to haul the load down to speed as quickly as the burly V8 engine gets it going.
Safety
Chevy's dual-stage airbags deploy with varying levels of force depending on the crash severity, while the passenger sensor will deactivate the passenger-side airbag if it detects the presence of a child. All Silverados include four-wheel antilock brakes as standard equipment. In IIHS frontal offset crash testing, the Silverado earned a "Marginal" rating (the second lowest on a scale of four).
Driving
Despite its hefty tow rating, the 1500HD is still comfortable enough to be a daily driver. The big V8 provides swift acceleration and the heavy-duty automatic transmission shifts with authority. The steering feels vague on center, but it's light and precise enough for easy maneuvering. A combination of torsion bars up front and leaf springs in the rear give the Silverado a comfortable, if not refined, ride in most situations.
Interior
Inside, Silverado buyers will find a logically laid-out interior, with an easy-to-use dual-zone climate control system and clear, uncluttered gauges. Materials quality is unimpressive, and build quality, though improved over the last few years, is still behind the competition. The large cabin offers room for six passengers, and the four-door configuration makes getting in and out much easier than most extended-cab trucks. The Silverado also offers an optional Bose audio system and XM Satellite Radio, as well as a rear-seat DVD entertainment system.
Most helpful consumer reviews
My '06 Chevy Silverado 1500HD with 6.0 liter V8 is an awesome truck. I tow a 31' 5th wheel camper all day long at 70mph all over the country. Gas mileage stinks, but I didn't buy it for fuel economy. At 67,000 miles in two years, I'll run it until the wheels fall off.
I am a line driver for a local trucking company and when I get back to the yard I can't wait to get in my 2006 Chevy 2500HD. It is very comfortable to drive and has an abundance of power. It feels extremely stable on the road, its a dream to drive even compared to my wifes 2003 Tahoe. The one and only gripe I have with the truck is the fuel mileage, even though it sits at the yard most of the week it seems like all I do is put gas in that bottomless tank. I understand that you have to have a give and take for the power available but somewhere between 9 and 10 MPG is a little extreme. Bottom line I love my truck and will just bite the bullet and deal with the fuel issues.
We purchased this thruck to pull a 33 ft Americamp trailer (7500 lbs) and I'm pleased with the performance. I find the milage suffers alot at 70 mph, but improves by 20% just by slowing down to 60 mph. It's length can be challenging at times.
I have owned 5 Silverado's since 1999, would not consider another truck, my new HD with the 6.6 and Allison transmission is an awesome truck. Pulling my 5th wheel or any of my other toys and equipment is a no problem with this powerful truck. I am sold on the duramax with allison transmission. Excellent truck GM.
|LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
The least-expensive 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD is the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,245.
Other versions include:
- LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $29,245
- LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $32,615
- LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $31,085
- LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $34,280
- LT3 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $32,970
- LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $36,165
Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Overview
The Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 1500HD Crew Cab. Available styles include LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT3 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2006 Silverado 1500HD 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2006 Silverado 1500HD.
