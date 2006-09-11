Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic
Pros & Cons
- Crew cab spacious enough to carry six passengers, strong 6.0-liter V8 engine, impressive tow rating.
- Lacks refinement and some key safety features compared to rivals, some low-grade cabin materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review
For those who need extra towing capacity, the burly 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic is a good option. But if towing is not a big priority, the Nissan Titan and Dodge Ram are better choices overall.
Vehicle overview
Although this generation of the Chevy pickup is at the end of its lifespan, it doesn't mean that the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic is completely outdated. This Silverado presents a compelling package if a lot of towing and hauling are required. A class-leading tow rating of 10,300 pounds makes the 1500HD the pickup of choice if you need all-out towing capability in a light-duty pickup. Actually, the HD strikes a nice balance by providing capabilities close to those of the 2500-series Silverado along with the more forgiving ride of the 1500-series trucks. Another couple of assets in the HD's favor are the standard 6.0-liter V8 that provides plenty of smooth, strong power, comfortable seats front and rear, and the availability of the OnStar communications system (which can be used to get directions, make reservations or summon medical help if needed).
Still, the Silverado shows it age when compared against the newer pickups from Dodge, Ford, Nissan and Toyota. Those trucks surpass the Chevy in terms of overall refinement, safety features and interior design, and although they can't match the 1500HD's impressive tow rating, their V8s furnish respectable performance as well. Unless towing capacity is your primary reason for buying a pickup truck, we would encourage you to try out the competition or check out the all-new Silverado before you buy.
Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic models
The 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic is only available in a crew cab body style. Three trim levels are offered: 1LT, 2LT and 3LT. The 1LT comes with cruise control, keyless entry, an AM/FM/CD stereo and dual-zone air-conditioning. The 2LT adds automatic climate control, a power driver seat and Bose audio. The 3LT features leather seating (with heat and 10-way power adjustment for the front seats), a six-disc CD changer, upgraded outside mirrors and alloy wheels. Major options include the OnStar communications system, a sunroof, a Bose audio system, XM satellite radio and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The sole power plant choice is a 6.0-liter V8 rated at 300 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque. The Vortec 6000, as it's called, is mated to a heavy-duty four-speed automatic transmission that features a tow-haul mode (which adjusts shift points for better performance under load). Both two- and four-wheel-drive versions of the pickup truck are available. Living up to the "heavy-duty" abbreviation in its name, the Silverado 1500HD can tow up to 10,300 pounds.
Safety
Larger four-wheel disc brakes (borrowed from GM's 3/4-ton pickups) are standard and come with ABS. Traction control is optional, but many desirable safety features, such as stability control and side curtain airbags, are not available. In crash testing, the Chevy Silverado pickup truck received a rating of "Marginal" (third lowest out of four rankings) in the IIHS' frontal-offset crash test, while NHTSA frontal impact testing yielded four stars (out of five) for the driver and three stars for the front passenger.
Driving
Despite its hefty tow rating, the 2007 Silverado 1500HD is still comfortable enough to be a daily driver. The big V8 provides swift acceleration and the heavy-duty automatic transmission shifts with authority. The steering feels vague on center, but it's light and precise enough for easy maneuvering. A combination of torsion bars up front and leaf springs in the rear give the Silverado a comfortable, if not refined, ride in most situations.
Interior
The cabin offers simple controls and clear, uncluttered gauges. Materials quality is unimpressive, and build quality, though improved over the last few years, is still behind the competition. There is plenty of room for six passengers, and the crew cab configuration makes for easy entry and exit. A driver message center monitors multiple vehicle systems, such as coolant temperature and remaining oil life.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic.
Trending topics in reviews
- value
- towing
- comfort
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- interior
- emission system
- fuel efficiency
- appearance
Most helpful consumer reviews
Bought my 1st Chevy last week and traded a 2004 Ford F150. The Chevy has more power and more comfort than my Fords, and also rides smoother. I bought it for towing and the HD is mainly used for towing, and after reaching the 500 mile mark, I can't wait to see how it tows my horse trailer. Fuel economy is 14-15 mpg, which is to be expected with a 6.0 V8. Actually, I got 13-15 w/the Ford that had a 5.4, so I guess I can't complain since I now have a bigger engine. Won't ever go back to Ford and I have always bought Ford.
I finally towed with this truck and it was great! Hardly knew it was there. It was so much better in towing than the F150 5.4 w/tow pkg. No comparison at all. The only issue was gas mileage. It blew through the gas quickly. Love this truck!
Rides like a Cadillac and pulls like an ox! This truck can outperform any other manufacturers gas powerd 3/4 ton truck. Cheaper to run at 13.5 mpg that my Duramax at 18 mpg. I paid $21K for on 07 with 35K mi. Good deal I think.
I bought mine new in May, and was very dissapointed with it's performance in stock trim. Since then I have lifted it 6", added 35" tires, installed a K&N filter system, Flowmaster exhaust, and a Superchips programmer. Now the truck hauls and looks great. Fuel mileage is about 12-16, not bad at all for a 6.0 V-8 in a lifted truck. I have the Autotrack feature and love it! It is an ingenious feature! Truck is very capable off road (probably with the help of giant tires and 6" of lift :) Overall I get a ton of complimenets on the truck and am happy with it. The only bad thing is the transmission is an old one, 4L60-E, and this motor needs a 5 or 6 speed tranny for better overall perf.
Features & Specs
|LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
The least-expensive 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic is the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,645.
Other versions include:
- LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $29,645
- LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $32,965
- LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $31,570
- LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $34,755
- LT3 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $33,320
- LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $36,515
More about the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic
Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic Overview
The Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 1500HD Classic Crew Cab. Available styles include LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT3 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2007 Silverado 1500HD Classic 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2007 Silverado 1500HD Classic.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic.
