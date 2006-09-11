5 star reviews: 50 %

4 star reviews: 50 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 4 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.625 out of 5 stars, Love My New Truck

Liz Devlin , 11/09/2006

Bought my 1st Chevy last week and traded a 2004 Ford F150. The Chevy has more power and more comfort than my Fords, and also rides smoother. I bought it for towing and the HD is mainly used for towing, and after reaching the 500 mile mark, I can't wait to see how it tows my horse trailer. Fuel economy is 14-15 mpg, which is to be expected with a 6.0 V8. Actually, I got 13-15 w/the Ford that had a 5.4, so I guess I can't complain since I now have a bigger engine. Won't ever go back to Ford and I have always bought Ford.

4.625 out of 5 stars, Towing

Liz , 12/26/2006

I finally towed with this truck and it was great! Hardly knew it was there. It was so much better in towing than the F150 5.4 w/tow pkg. No comparison at all. The only issue was gas mileage. It blew through the gas quickly. Love this truck!

4.375 out of 5 stars, 1/2 ton on steroids

Kosmo , 01/18/2009

Rides like a Cadillac and pulls like an ox! This truck can outperform any other manufacturers gas powerd 3/4 ton truck. Cheaper to run at 13.5 mpg that my Duramax at 18 mpg. I paid $21K for on 07 with 35K mi. Good deal I think.

4.125 out of 5 stars, Solid truck

Scooter , 03/08/2008

I bought mine new in May, and was very dissapointed with it's performance in stock trim. Since then I have lifted it 6", added 35" tires, installed a K&N filter system, Flowmaster exhaust, and a Superchips programmer. Now the truck hauls and looks great. Fuel mileage is about 12-16, not bad at all for a 6.0 V-8 in a lifted truck. I have the Autotrack feature and love it! It is an ingenious feature! Truck is very capable off road (probably with the help of giant tires and 6" of lift :) Overall I get a ton of complimenets on the truck and am happy with it. The only bad thing is the transmission is an old one, 4L60-E, and this motor needs a 5 or 6 speed tranny for better overall perf.

Write a review

See all 4 reviews