Close

West Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bremerton / Washington

SummaryWelcome to West Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. Our team strives to make your next vehicle purchase hassle free.Vehicle DetailsThe Chevrolet Silverado Classic is designed to handle any icy road condition that Mother Nature can throw at you. Your passengers will feel safe with stable braking and handling on all road conditions. This unit is a versatile vehicle. This 2007 Chevrolet Silverado Classic 1500 is as tough as they come. If you are looking for a tough long lasting vehicle, this this unit is a great option for you. This model has lots of cargo space. This unit has normal wear and tear for a vehicle of this year. We have inspected and reconditioned the vehicle to ensure it requires no additional post-sale work. After inspecting the clean AutoCheck report, you will be confident in the history of this vehicle. A clean AutoCheck gives you piece of mind.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic LT1 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCGK13U77F110869

Stock: RA0703B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020