Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic Consumer Reviews

Love My New Truck Liz Devlin , 11/09/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought my 1st Chevy last week and traded a 2004 Ford F150. The Chevy has more power and more comfort than my Fords, and also rides smoother. I bought it for towing and the HD is mainly used for towing, and after reaching the 500 mile mark, I can't wait to see how it tows my horse trailer. Fuel economy is 14-15 mpg, which is to be expected with a 6.0 V8. Actually, I got 13-15 w/the Ford that had a 5.4, so I guess I can't complain since I now have a bigger engine. Won't ever go back to Ford and I have always bought Ford.

Towing Liz , 12/26/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I finally towed with this truck and it was great! Hardly knew it was there. It was so much better in towing than the F150 5.4 w/tow pkg. No comparison at all. The only issue was gas mileage. It blew through the gas quickly. Love this truck!

1/2 ton on steroids Kosmo , 01/18/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Rides like a Cadillac and pulls like an ox! This truck can outperform any other manufacturers gas powerd 3/4 ton truck. Cheaper to run at 13.5 mpg that my Duramax at 18 mpg. I paid $21K for on 07 with 35K mi. Good deal I think.