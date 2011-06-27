Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Good Truck for the money sirhawkeye , 03/16/2014 20 of 22 people found this review helpful Overall, the 2013 Silverado 1500 is a good truck. It's not necessarily the fastest or most powerful truck out there. I tend to look more for reliability and easy to use (especially when it comes to internal electronics--radio, cruise control, etc). Yes Fords have the newer tech in some areas, and their trucks are faster and but I like the tried-and-true engine that GM tends to keep using (ie. the 4.3 Vortec which has been around for the past 2 decades or more). The 6-speed automatic w/ manual control and the 5.3L V8 is a very nice combo to get for moderate towing and fuel economy. Crew cab provides enough room for adults in rear seat. Report Abuse

cost scaving parts used richard sauer , 03/17/2015 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Overall truck is very good. However some small details on substandard parts I am not happy with. Carpet used is very cheap grade. Vehicle is used for personal use only for transportation. Extra mats had to be used because with little usage the carpet wears right down to bare base. Dealers response,"well its a truck." Two hundred miles over 36,000 miles rear outside door handle fell apart. Dealer charged $200.00 to replace,unfortunately I had $200.00 deductible. My bad for not reading extended warranty thoroughly when I signed because hustler in finance advised us it was $100.00. Now handle on other side in rear is becoming loose. When first handle was repaired tech stated inferior.

2013 LT 1500 crew ndoutdoors , 07/25/2013 9 of 11 people found this review helpful I have owned over 60 vehicles in my life. This is my second new GM Truck, first was a 2005. I looked at toyota as i drove a tacoma before and loved it but needed bigger. Not impressed. Then Ford, nice truck, but in order to get a decent looking dash you were looking at 40K. I walked away with a 2013 for 31k. Sticker was 43K. Very happy so far. Best value in the segment.

Phenomenal truck, fully loaded it is unbeatable. JO , 08/21/2019 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful What a great overall truck with an exceptionally low cost of ownership, change the oil, put gas in it and drive the wheels off of it every day, if you want. It will last. It looks good and drives smooth, four wheel capability with a small lift and good tires is solid as well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value