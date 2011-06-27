Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Good Truck for the money
Overall, the 2013 Silverado 1500 is a good truck. It's not necessarily the fastest or most powerful truck out there. I tend to look more for reliability and easy to use (especially when it comes to internal electronics--radio, cruise control, etc). Yes Fords have the newer tech in some areas, and their trucks are faster and but I like the tried-and-true engine that GM tends to keep using (ie. the 4.3 Vortec which has been around for the past 2 decades or more). The 6-speed automatic w/ manual control and the 5.3L V8 is a very nice combo to get for moderate towing and fuel economy. Crew cab provides enough room for adults in rear seat.
cost scaving parts used
Overall truck is very good. However some small details on substandard parts I am not happy with. Carpet used is very cheap grade. Vehicle is used for personal use only for transportation. Extra mats had to be used because with little usage the carpet wears right down to bare base. Dealers response,"well its a truck." Two hundred miles over 36,000 miles rear outside door handle fell apart. Dealer charged $200.00 to replace,unfortunately I had $200.00 deductible. My bad for not reading extended warranty thoroughly when I signed because hustler in finance advised us it was $100.00. Now handle on other side in rear is becoming loose. When first handle was repaired tech stated inferior.
2013 LT 1500 crew
I have owned over 60 vehicles in my life. This is my second new GM Truck, first was a 2005. I looked at toyota as i drove a tacoma before and loved it but needed bigger. Not impressed. Then Ford, nice truck, but in order to get a decent looking dash you were looking at 40K. I walked away with a 2013 for 31k. Sticker was 43K. Very happy so far. Best value in the segment.
Phenomenal truck, fully loaded it is unbeatable.
What a great overall truck with an exceptionally low cost of ownership, change the oil, put gas in it and drive the wheels off of it every day, if you want. It will last. It looks good and drives smooth, four wheel capability with a small lift and good tires is solid as well.
Chevy guy may switch to ford
First off I have owned 5 GM trucks older and newer. I currently own this 2013 Silverado and a 01 Tahoe. This Truck has 92000 miles on the body and 15k on the new engine. This truck eats three quarts of oil between oil changes. I use the dex05 recommender oil and change it every 4k miles. There is a service bulletin about the oil consumption out now but not a recall. Before the new engine was put in the truck was in the shop two of the first four months I had it. Now the engine light comes on between every oil change until I refill the oil. The other big issue I have is the grade breaking assist. You should have the option to turn it off like tow mode. Every day I drive up and over a mountain and on the way down my rpms fly up to 4500 while im going 45 mph. My opinion GM needs to work the bugs out of their fuel management engines.
