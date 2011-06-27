Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

No Real Complaints someguy8 , 01/13/2014 9 of 12 people found this review helpful Bought my 2012 in early 2013 with 5 miles on it. At first I thought it was going to be more truck than I needed as I was mainly looking for a way to get a family of four around with all of our stuff. Salesman gave me a great deal since it was last years model. I have drove 22k miles already. No issues. I get on average 18 MPG. I drive a county road to work for about 35 miles each way up and down hills and around a few bends. Fun to drive. Tires are still good, brakes are fine, no noises. Only after market purchase was a tonneau cover to keep the hockey gear dry and a set of nerf bars so the kids could climb in easier. I plan on having this truck for years Report Abuse

The silverado, compared to other crew cab truck Dan from Colorado , 07/16/2018 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I owned a Big Ram truck for 10 years before getting the Chevy, and have rented Suburbans, F150's and Expeditions to compare. Hi-oh silver and away, chevy engine and electric transmission both 2WD and 4ED has been awesome, and I really like the AUTO feature that functions similar to AWD, it rules on gravel and dirt roads. If your a regular size (Big and tall driver) person, the cab is a little short, (compared to Ram) and the seats are not as comfortable, but the electric transmission controls are great! (rather than the Vacuum powered Ram cruise and 4WD) Ford has better (on newer models) digital cruise control, the Chevy struggles with keeping speed downhill in the rockies, usually you need to set it 10 miles an hour under where you want to drive to make it work. Chevy's steel bed rules over the Ford F-150, if your going to use for anything other than soft cargo! Ram was easier to get larger tires on for more semi serious off road running around, even on chevy Z71 Sport trim. I wish chevy had a longer warranty as like all GM's I have owned several fiddly bits (sensors) failed during and right after the short warranty period of three years. All my friends have trouble finding the door handle which is low and Black on Black, the on star big mirror blocks some the front lateral visibility, and the newer trucks have better viewing mirrors. I think that the basic 5K more that a Chevy costs over roughly equivalent Rams and Fords is not worth it, unless a wonderful powerful engine and transmission is higher on your list of what you love about trucks! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Remotelink doesn't work with GM dealer remote start mylink_useless , 02/09/2012 11 of 21 people found this review helpful It was dissappointing to find out only after taking delivery of my new Silverado that OnStar's RemoteLink does not work nor will it ever work with the GM dealer installed remote starter. Both GM and OnStar have assured me that they have no intention now or in the future to ever make the less expensive dealer installed option work with the RemoteLink app for smartphones. From what I can find out, the remote start equipment is installed at the factory but the key fobs are programmed at the dealer through a factory download direct to the vehicle. When you consider that the factory installed remote start option only comes in a higher priced convienence package, I guess it's all corporate greed.

Low Power Poor Fuel Mileage blue1966 , 09/21/2012 6 of 12 people found this review helpful I love this truck except for the low end power and fuel mileage.This truck has 305 hp,but it has a torque management system on it.It does not let you have any low end power.After 30 mph it runs great.Dont take any chances and pull out in front of anyone or pull a boat up a steep boat ramp,it want pull it.I only get 13 mpg it is suppose to get 17 to 23 mph.This truck only has 7500 miles on it.Really if i new about the lack of power and bad mileage i would have bought a ford.I dont appreciate gm dictating the power i use on take off.