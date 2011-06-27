Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Cheap interior surfaces again 71novaguy , 08/05/2012 14 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought this 07 Silverado during the summer of 2007. Truck looked great with the z71, chrome, and desert brown metallic paint. Truck has proven reliable. No issues with the power train. The seats are comfy, and we use it for long trips and moving with my job. But, its not without issues. Had a water leak. Turned out to be the 3rd brake light. Stained the headliner and had to fight GM to fix. Has had a blown rear shock, annoying underhood vibration, and check engine light due to a crankshaft sensor connector loose (GM fixed all issues). Now the dash has cracked at 87,500 miles. GM knows its an issue (check youtube), but will not fix. Almost every dash cracks around the passenger airbag. Report Abuse

Hmmm, Wonder About These Reviews hillbilly , 10/03/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Miss my 94 Silverado. MPG 14-16, not 20. I drive 180 miles RT for work and that includes 5 miles gravel roads and frequent 4WD. Truck is comfortable and looks good. Cargo management system and kept losing the plastic corners. Finally gave up and removed the front part of it. Stereo speakers crackle and pop and sound like crap already. The big Chevy "Bowtie" has water in it, expect it to fall off soon. Problems with the tire pressure monitor system twice. 4WD switch doesn't work all the time and now 4WD is "Out." Been at the dealers for the last 9 days and counting. Last GM product!

Good truck but some things got to change dustin , 04/19/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Had it for 2.5 years since new and I really do love my truck, it runs great and looks great and is comfortable and fun to drive. Plenty of power. Unfortunately there are just some things you don't think about when test driving. The select cloth seats collect lint like crazy, Why in the world would GM use this material. The basic speakers are not very good at all,rattle even at a low volume. Gas mileage is horrible when towing, pulls like a champ though. Had rear main seal replaced at 25k and rotors turned at 35k. side moldings starting to peel off at 45k, Overall I think its a great truck, and I use it like a truck.

Fit and finish scottrobbie , 11/02/2006 28 of 70 people found this review helpful Interior fit and finish is poor. The plastic rattles and makes cracking noises. Wind noises in town and on the highway. The seats make cardboard noise when sat in. The doors rattle and the radio sounds cheap 4.8 auto-track is a great power train. Gas mileage is average. Factory tires could be updated.