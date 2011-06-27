Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Great Vehicle!
I bought my S10 brand new in 1994 and it has never left me sit. It runs great even with 160,000+ miles on it. There is no rust anywhere, which is great for having it up north in the snow. The 4WD works like a charm. The only problem I had with it was the anit-lock brakes. I kept telling them I had a problem. They caused me to slam a Honda Civic in the rear. It put the rear bumper of the Civic in the back seat, while I had less than $200.00 damage to the S10. The next week there was a recall for the anti-lock brakes. They have worked ever since. Take care of your S10 and it will take care of you. I love mine, probably never get rid of it. The paint is starting to show wear after 21 years.
If you like little trucks good choice
I bought my S10 used and have only had it for a couple of months but I like it I use it to go to college and part time work even though it is no speed demon the little four cylinder has plenty of pulling power yet save you tons on gas the extended cab it great I have children and some times they ride in the back even if there is no one else in the truck they love it. I am a male about 200 hundred lbs and I have also rode in the back it was not the most comfortable ride but suitable when neccesary. Love my litte blue skidder (some times I help my brother drag down timber out of his wooded area so that we can cut it up for fire wood). Anthony
Great Truck
Overall this truck has been great! I drive 50 miles a day and have had no major problems. The 4.3L is peppy and gets 22 MPG on highway (not bad for a 6 cylinder). I have 175,000 miles on this truck, it does not burn or leak oil, and have had no problems except routine maintenence.
S10 review
I have owned this vehicle for about a year now and have had no major problems with it. It gets after it pretty well with the quick 4.3 litre. I have only had minor problems such as replacing radiator hose and having the exaust pipe crack in two. I since have taken off the muffler and now it has received the title of "the green machine."
Worth It!
I bought my S-10 used from a local dealership. So far, it has ran excellently but needed a few minor repairs. A few specks of rust needed painted over (costing approx. $50) and the winshield wiper engine needed replaced.I need to eventually replace the speakers, the sound doesn't always come out of both sides...Other than that, I love this little truck!
Sponsored cars related to the S-10
Related Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner