Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Vehicle! dmw78 , 02/17/2015 LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my S10 brand new in 1994 and it has never left me sit. It runs great even with 160,000+ miles on it. There is no rust anywhere, which is great for having it up north in the snow. The 4WD works like a charm. The only problem I had with it was the anit-lock brakes. I kept telling them I had a problem. They caused me to slam a Honda Civic in the rear. It put the rear bumper of the Civic in the back seat, while I had less than $200.00 damage to the S10. The next week there was a recall for the anti-lock brakes. They have worked ever since. Take care of your S10 and it will take care of you. I love mine, probably never get rid of it. The paint is starting to show wear after 21 years. Report Abuse

If you like little trucks good choice AJP , 01/18/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my S10 used and have only had it for a couple of months but I like it I use it to go to college and part time work even though it is no speed demon the little four cylinder has plenty of pulling power yet save you tons on gas the extended cab it great I have children and some times they ride in the back even if there is no one else in the truck they love it. I am a male about 200 hundred lbs and I have also rode in the back it was not the most comfortable ride but suitable when neccesary. Love my litte blue skidder (some times I help my brother drag down timber out of his wooded area so that we can cut it up for fire wood). Anthony Report Abuse

Great Truck p8md , 07/25/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Overall this truck has been great! I drive 50 miles a day and have had no major problems. The 4.3L is peppy and gets 22 MPG on highway (not bad for a 6 cylinder). I have 175,000 miles on this truck, it does not burn or leak oil, and have had no problems except routine maintenence. Report Abuse

S10 review Ford man , 02/02/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned this vehicle for about a year now and have had no major problems with it. It gets after it pretty well with the quick 4.3 litre. I have only had minor problems such as replacing radiator hose and having the exaust pipe crack in two. I since have taken off the muffler and now it has received the title of "the green machine." Report Abuse