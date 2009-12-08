Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 for Sale Near Me

40 listings
S-10 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 40 listings
  • 1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS
    used

    1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    268,620 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $900

    Details
  • 1997 Chevrolet S-10
    used

    1997 Chevrolet S-10

    40,615 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,598

    Details
  • 1997 Chevrolet S-10 LS
    used

    1997 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    157,615 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,500

    Details
  • 1991 Chevrolet S-10
    used

    1991 Chevrolet S-10

    60,978 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 1998 Chevrolet S-10 LS
    used

    1998 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    266,743 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,999

    Details
  • 1998 Chevrolet S-10 LS
    used

    1998 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    224,012 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,500

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    128,309 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,106

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet S-10
    used

    2000 Chevrolet S-10

    289,920 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,800

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS
    used

    2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    185,478 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,777

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS
    used

    2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    203,847 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS in Silver
    used

    2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    40,987 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS in Dark Red
    used

    2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS in Dark Red
    used

    2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS in Dark Red
    used

    2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    81,480 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,499

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS in Silver
    used

    2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    148,289 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS in White
    used

    2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    172,917 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,499

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    65,951 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet S-10

Overall Consumer Rating
4.525 Reviews
  • 5
    (68%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 1
    (4%)
237,000 Miles
tngatorfan,08/12/2009
I bought this truck in 2000 from the original owner for college and it has gone the distance. It just died after 237,000 miles with only minor repairs to the engine and body. This was a fantastic vehicle and loved the style and fuel economy it provided. I towed my boat and used it to move three times during its life. I would replace the engine but it is no longer worth the cost. I changed the oil every three to four thousand miles. If you take care of it; it will take care of you.
