Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Coupe Consumer Reviews
Why did they kill this car--again?
I never thought I would enjoy (nay, love) driving a front drive V6, but holy crap! This car will put your backside in the seat and keep it there then stop on a dime and give you a nickel change. The handling is very stable and pretty responsive. I'm 6'5 and fit extremely well in this car once the triple adjustable seat was set. The exterior is as aggressive as the performance; people tend to stare when I go by. When I took the car on the highway, 90 was as comfortable as 40. This is truly a sharp car. Makes me wonder why in the world GM would discontinue such a great automobile.
Used
I bought my car at a dealership for $1,200 off the sticker price; I walked out paying $6,000 even for everything, including the plate. The car had over 100,000 miles on it, but they were high way miles, so the car is still in EXCELLENT condition. Although it has a high amount of high way miles, it still runs like it's brand new. The car is in perfect condition, exterior and interior. I have been driving it for almost a year and the only problem I've had is an obnoxious clicking that seems to be related to the air vents. Other than that, it is a WONDERFUL car.
My First Car
it a beast to drive with the horsepower and tuning i did to it. the flowmasters super 40s mufflurs sound like a couger all my friends love to ride in it cause it super roomie. the backseats wont work good with small children seats but im a kid in college so big. it a piece of history cause they stop making them in 2007 which is sad but they made room for the new 2010 camaro which well be my next car for sure. my monte well be in garage with my new camaro SS someday and i well keep my monte for years to come cause it great for road trips. hopefully she will always be in my garage so we well never have to part. i would suggust this car for first time drivers there perfect cars and safe&fun
06 Monte Carlo SS LS4
I was looking for a new car, test drove 08 Mustang GT, 10 Camaro SS & Challenger RT. The Monte SS by far was the most fun to drive, I really didn't expect anything from it. After the test drive I put money down to hold the car, I knew it was a winner. I am not saying this car would burn these others in a race but the acceleration on the SS made me instantly want it. When you step on the gas the HP goes right to the wheels, no delay. No one understands just how fast these LS4's are until they are behind the drivers seat. Even if your not in it for speed, it is a very comfortable car to drive in.The best part of my day is coming & going to work.
'06 Monte-Best of a Tradition
The only problem with my Monte, is that I should have bought the SS. I have had my Monte for 4 years, and to date, it has been bullet proof. The only problems have been a stale odor from the AC, and some earlier remote key issues. It has 44,000 miles on it, and I have changed my oil every 3,000 miles, and recently switched to Mobil One, and installed a K&N air filter. The brakes are original, and have over 50% remaining. My Monte is a glossy black, with fabric seats (should have been leather), that are too light in color, and show dirt. It is sporty, and can get out of its own way, even with the 3.5 L engine. I have 44,000 miles, and plan to keep my car indefinitely.
Sponsored cars related to the Monte Carlo
Related Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner