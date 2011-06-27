Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Metro LSi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$981
|$1,400
|$1,616
|Clean
|$864
|$1,236
|$1,430
|Average
|$629
|$907
|$1,057
|Rough
|$395
|$578
|$685
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Metro 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$905
|$1,374
|$1,616
|Clean
|$797
|$1,213
|$1,430
|Average
|$581
|$890
|$1,057
|Rough
|$364
|$567
|$685
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Metro LSi 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$949
|$1,389
|$1,616
|Clean
|$836
|$1,226
|$1,430
|Average
|$609
|$900
|$1,057
|Rough
|$382
|$573
|$685