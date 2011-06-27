Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu Sedan Consumer Reviews
Classy Car
We purchased our LTZ last week. The color and interior we wanted, White Diamond and Brownstone, was not available in the Chicago area. Our dealer found the car we wanted in Indiana a three hour drive away. We are very pleased with the car which has the Electronics pkg, LTZ Premium pkg and Advanced Safety Pkg. It is very quiet and comfortable. My wife drives the car and has shared that she has received compliments from from people she does not know. This is a car we may have for a while.
Electrical problems
My 2013 Malibu 2LT is having a major issue that can cause a serious accident.. The steering and all electronics shut down while I'm driving. The motor remains running but all electronics shut completely down. The dealer won't fix this issue and I will put the biggest lawsuit on Chevy if I get into an accident
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
A Very Good Buy
The redesigned 2013 Malibu looks and drives nothing like the 2012 model. This car is an extremely comfortable drive and the seats hug you. It features a quiet interior which you will really notice on those drives on the interstate. In addition to the redesigned interior, Chevy redesigned the gearing to get a car with a total average of about 30mpg city/highway. In short, if you are looking for a reliable car with a sleek look this is the car to have.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Impressed so far...
This car has some pretty stiff competition in the Camry, Accord, Altima and Sonata, but I wanted to buy American from a local dealer, if I could. After comparing, I was impressed enough to buy the Malibu. It's roomy, quiet, comfortable, powerful, and pretty nice looking. The electronics features (OnStar, Bluetooth phone integration, XM radio, driver info system) are handy and work great. Fuel economy was a concern for me, based on ratings, but I've been averaging 31 in my daily commuting (mostly highway) and I've measured tanks of 34 and 36.
2013 Malibu Transmission went OUT!!!
Yes...at 2333 miles ya'll! I was in the middle of 5pm traffic in Little Rock, AR and when I went to make a left turn at a VERY busy intersection, my BRAND NEW 2013 Malibu would go NO WHERE! Luckily I was less than about 100 ft from the dealership where I "leased" it.. Long story short...being it was a lease, it went BACK! ASAP!!! I dont know if anyone else has yet to have this horrible experience yet, but I can definitely feel yet another recall coming on for these cars... I loved that car too!!
