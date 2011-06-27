  1. Home
Used 1998 Chevrolet Malibu Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4
Combined MPG2124
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)255.0/405.0 mi.300.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.15.0 gal.
Combined MPG2124
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm155 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.36.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.52.0 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.55.3 in.
Measurements
Length190.4 in.190.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3100 lbs.3100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.16.0 cu.ft.
Height56.4 in.56.4 in.
Wheel base107.0 in.107.0 in.
Width69.4 in.69.4 in.
