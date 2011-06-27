Close

This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $2500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $1500 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Check out this 1999 Chevrolet Lumina . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.1L/191 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Lumina features the following options: REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, REAR COLOR-KEYED CARPETED FLOOR MATS, PWR TRUNK OPENER, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP 1 -inc: front/rear color-keyed carpeted floor mats, luggage area cargo retaining net, dual elect black remote mirrors, pwr trunk opener, ETR AM/FM stereo w/cassette, remote keyless entry, FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT COLOR-KEYED CARPETED FLOOR MATS, FEDERAL EMISSION EQUIPMENT, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/CASSETTE, AUTO TONE CONTROL -inc: seek-scan, digital clock, theft lock, speed compensated volume, premium front/rear coaxial speakers, CLOTH SEAT TRIM (STD), and 6-WAY PWR DRIVER SEAT. Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Lumina .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G1WL52M8X9248407

Stock: 26345

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-22-2020