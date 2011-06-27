Used 1991 Chevrolet Lumina for Sale

7 listings
  • Price Drop
    $1,501

    1991 Chevrolet Lumina Euro

    173,091 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ressler Chevrolet - Bozeman / Montana

    This Chevrolet Lumina is well equipped and includes the following key features, Front Wheel Drive.Red 1991 Chevrolet Lumina Euro 4D Sedan FWD 3.1L V6 FIServicing the Bozeman, Butte, Billings, Great Falls, Missoula, Kalispell, Helena, and Great Southwest Montana areas for over 21 years. We offer transparency with the opportunity to build your deal online, buy from home, or visit one of our clean, state of the art Ressler facilities. We also offer remote test drives and vehicle delivery within the Gallatin Valley. As part of the Ressler group, we are "Community Born, Community Driven."

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1991 Chevrolet Lumina Euro.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G1WN54T4M9189446
    Stock: D208232
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-14-2020

  • $3,795

    1994 Chevrolet Lumina Base

    81,064 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Car Castle - Richmond / Virginia

    This 1994 Chevrolet Lumina 4dr Sedan features a 3.1L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is MAROON with a MAROON interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Split Front Bench, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 804-402-0626 or carcastlerva@gmail.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1994 Chevrolet Lumina .
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G1WL54T2R1114465
    Stock: PT4465
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-19-2020

  • $1,995

    1996 Chevrolet Lumina Base

    141,966 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Becker Autos & Trailers - Beloit / Kansas

    See all of our inventory at beckerautos.com! Call/Text 785-534-1227! Nationwide competitive pricing. Make us an offer!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1996 Chevrolet Lumina .
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G1WL52M8T9217944
    Stock: 96BAT7944
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-14-2020

  • $1,449

    1997 Chevrolet Lumina undefined

    227,001 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    McFarland Chevrolet Buick - Maysville / Kentucky

    Only 227,001 Miles! Delivers 29 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Chevrolet LUMINA delivers a Gas V6 3.1L/191 engine powering this Automatic transmission. 3.1L (191) SFI V6 3100 ENGINE (STD), Trip odometer, Tinted solar glass.*This Chevrolet LUMINA Comes Equipped with These Options *Stainless steel exhaust system, Seat back storage pocket, Scotchgard fabric protector-inc: seats, door trim, floor covering, Pwr steering, Pwr door locks, PASS-Key theft deterrent system, Low engine oil level sensor, Low coolant level sensor, Intermittent windshield wipers, Interior lighting w/sustained illumination.* Why Buy From Us *The McFarland family has deep roots in the automotive industry and local communities in southern Ohio and northern Kentucky for over 60 years. The McFarland family now has the 4th generation working in their dealerships and still believe in quality customer service and selection. Their Chevrolet and Buick Certified Service technicians ensure that your vehicle gets the professional high quality service you expect. McFarland Chevrolet Buick is committed to finding you the new or pre-owned vehicle you need. McFarland's have been at the Maysville, KY location for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *A short visit to McFarland Chevrolet Buick located at 609 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy, Maysville, KY 41056 can get you a reliable LUMINA today!*Disclaimer*All prices are plus tax, title, license fees, and processing charges. Please contact us to verify availability and accuracy of vehicle equipment.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 Chevrolet Lumina .
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G1WL52M8V9218689
    Stock: 0906Q
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-15-2020

  • $1,951

    1998 Chevrolet Lumina Base

    163,289 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Ferris Chevrolet Buick - New Philadelphia / Ohio

    Light Pewter Metallic 1998 Chevrolet Lumina LS FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.1L V6 SFI 19/30 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Chevrolet Lumina .
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G1WL52M6W9263700
    Stock: 20214C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-27-2020

  • $2,500

    1999 Chevrolet Lumina Base

    110,233 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California

    This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $2500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $1500 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Check out this 1999 Chevrolet Lumina . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.1L/191 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Lumina features the following options: REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, REAR COLOR-KEYED CARPETED FLOOR MATS, PWR TRUNK OPENER, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP 1 -inc: front/rear color-keyed carpeted floor mats, luggage area cargo retaining net, dual elect black remote mirrors, pwr trunk opener, ETR AM/FM stereo w/cassette, remote keyless entry, FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT COLOR-KEYED CARPETED FLOOR MATS, FEDERAL EMISSION EQUIPMENT, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/CASSETTE, AUTO TONE CONTROL -inc: seek-scan, digital clock, theft lock, speed compensated volume, premium front/rear coaxial speakers, CLOTH SEAT TRIM (STD), and 6-WAY PWR DRIVER SEAT. Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Lumina .
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G1WL52M8X9248407
    Stock: 26345
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-22-2020

  • $2,595

    2001 Chevrolet Lumina Base

    157,500 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Highview Motors - Altavista / Virginia

    2001 CHEVY LUMINA 4 DOOR SEDAN-- LOCAL TRADE-- WHITE EXTERIOR FINISH-- GREY CLOTH INTERIOR-- 3.1L V6 GAS ENGINE-- AUTOMATIC OVERDRIVE TRANSMISSION-- A/C-- CRUISE CONTROL-- TILT WHEEL-- POWER WINDOWS, DOOR LOCKS MIRRORS-- KEYLESS ENTRY-- MORE-- NO PROCESSING FEES, SAVES YOU UP TO $598.00 OVER THOSE OTHER DEALERS!-- TOLL FREE- 1-888-300-2405--- www.highviewmotors.net -- HIGHVIEW MOTORS INC-GMC 1409 MAIN ST. ALTAVISTA, VA 24517-- GMC CERTIFIED SERVICE-- PPG COLLISION REPAIR CENTER-- 24 HR. TOWING RECOVERY SERVICE-- 'SINCE 1961'

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Lumina .
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G1WL52J511223668
    Stock: G2471C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-08-2020

Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
