Used 2012 Chevrolet Impala Sedan Consumer Reviews

List Price Range
$4,610 - $11,690
2nd Impala - Best Car I Have Ever Owned

carloverinbr, 06/02/2013
43 of 43 people found this review helpful

This is simply the best car I have ever owned. I bought my first Impala in 2008. It was brand new and a few years later I had a wild hair to get an expensive, premium European car. I kept that car for about a year because it was constantly at the dealer for repair under warrantly. I really missed my Impala so I got another one! The 2012's new engine and transmission is awesome. My car was a rental and got a great deal. If you read the professional reviews, they are almost always negative but I really believe that these cars are underappreciated. If you want a great value on a car that will give you years of trouble-free driving, check out the Impala. I now have 38k on the Impala.

Great Car!

cj7123, 11/26/2012
33 of 33 people found this review helpful

If you need something to change in every year of a car, then this isn't the car for you. If however, you want a safe, comfortable and reliable car, this is it. It has many creature comforts from heated seats to satellite radio and sync. We are getting 30 mpg with the new engine and transmission! So, if you need "bling" you might want to look elsewhere, but if you want a strong, reliable car with descent gas mileage for thousands of dollars less that the other cars they compare the Impala to, look no further!

Could not ask for better value

savantrep, 03/10/2013
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

I recently purchased my first LTZ- a 2012 model after searching high and low for that perfect mix of performance, comfort and style. This car has it all. The 302hp engine is awesome as well as the ample room (I'm a tall guy).

Excellent LTZ

kmw8770, 02/08/2013
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

Own a 2012 Impala LTZ loaded with every option. Solid build structure, very roomy, many features and great value. The fact that the 2012's & 13's have GM's new direct injected V6 engine and a six-speed auto make them that much better then the 11's. 302hp and on a trip back from southern PA to upstate NY averaged 30 mpg! Love the Bluetooth for phone, Bose sound system, XM satellite radio, heated seats etc. Love the car and plan on keeping it for a while, or at least until I can afford a 2014+ Impala LTZ.

Great car for Much Less than Competitors

jimmyjames76, 10/30/2012
47 of 50 people found this review helpful

We bought a 2012 Impala LT as a certified preowned car with 11k miles, so my review perspective is a little different than someone buying new. We looked at a lot of cars: Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Chevy Malibu, Chrysler 200, etc. We liked this car the best. It rode and handled better, had more power, a larger interior and trunk, remote start, and by far the best pricing. So far it's been an amazing car. It's a great blend of comfort, size, performance, and economy. The cars Edmund's recommends instead of this car are MUCH more expensive for the same miles/year. Like $8-10k more. So yes, you could get a better car, but I don't believe you can for the money. This is an excellent car.

